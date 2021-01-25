South Dakota Farm Bureau offers health care legislation during 2021 session

South Dakota Farm Bureau is proposing legislation for the 2021 South Dakota legislative session that would allow the organization to offer health care coverage to its members.
The health care plan would include a national network of providers and operate much like health care coverage options offered at companies with self-funded pools.
Farm Bureau is working with lead sponsor Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, to introduce Senate Bill 87, which would authorize Farm Bureau to offer a health benefit plan under a self-funded arrangement through an entity licensed as a third-party administrator, and as an organization certified with the South Dakota Division of Insurance.
“South Dakota Farm Bureau members have asked for years if a health care product was available through our organization. Passing this important legislation could finally fulfill this request,” state Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal said in a news release. “SDFB is uniquely positioned to begin offering a health care product to our members, combining a 100-year history as an organization known to have the best interests of South Dakotans at heart and a clear reputation as a trusted leader within South Dakota.”
Health care coverage is a critical need for many rural South Dakotans. A recent survey conducted with South Dakota Farm Bureau’s farmer/rancher members showed that 70% of them are concerned about finding and keeping affordable health insurance for their families. Members reported paying premiums in excess of $1,500 to $2,000 each month.
“Our members shared story after story of personal challenges to keep their families covered and continue to stay in the farming and ranching business,” South Dakota Farm Bureau Executive Director Krystil Smit said. “Many spouses work away from their operation for the sole purpose of health care. The volatility in the ag industry, combined with rising monthly premiums, is creating added stress for ag producers throughout the state. We believe this is a positive step for our members of South Dakota Farm Bureau.”
In offering health coverage, South Dakota Farm Bureau would follow in the footsteps of Farm Bureau organizations in other states that have passed similar legislation.