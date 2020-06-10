In the absence of several agricultural events - from the the South Dakota Governor's Agricultural Summit to the Central Plains Dairy Expo - ag groups are getting together to host a six part webinar series that's free to the public.
The talks offer economic and stimulus updates, provide details on the dairy protection program, and discuss fiscal longevity.
Starting June 23 at 10 a.m., the first session will be led by John Weber, a senior advisor for U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson who advises on issues relating to agriculture, energy, trade and natural resources. Weber graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in animal science. He grew up in animal agriculture, working on his family’s feedlot in Sanborn, Minnesota.
Weber will provide an update on the response to the market fall out from COVID-19. He will provide insight on the CARES Act, specifically as it is implemented through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), as well as the prospects for future assistance.
To register for John’s session, follow the link here.
Additional webinars follow:
• Managing Through the Black Swan Cycle - July 2 at 10 a.m. with Dr. David Kohl
• Dairy Economic Update - July 9 at 2 p.m. with Sarina Sharp
• Financial Decision Making & Resiliency in a Crisis - July 23 at 10 a.m. with Alan Hojer
• Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) Insurance - Date and time to be determined - with Jane Jaspers and Bradyn Steffen
• Leadership During Uncertain Times - TBD - with Chris Maxwell & Don Norton
The webinar series is hosted by the South Dakota Ag Foundation and Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership, Farm Credit Services of America and Maxwell Strategies.
Those interested in joining any of the sessions can email micah.palmer@maxwellstrat.com, who will contact you as soon as registration is open.