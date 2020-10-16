South Dakota farmers are closer to getting to grow industrial hemp as a cash crop.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture announced today it has received final approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Plan.

“I am excited the SDDA has an approved plan and am looking forward to working with industrial hemp producers and processors in South Dakota,” said Derek Schiefelbein, SDDA industrial hemp program manager. “The SDDA has been working diligently to create a reliable, responsible, safe, and efficient program that will be in place prior to the 2021 growing season.”

The state ag department is making emergency administrative rules to establish the hemp program in accordance with state law and the USDA approved plan. Applicants for processor licenses and grower licenses will be able to apply as soon as those rules become effective.

The state department of ag website, sdda.sd.gov, will be updated with the USDA approved plan and the most recent information as it becomes available.