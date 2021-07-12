South Dakota in trouble as July moisture outlooks look bleak

“Drought is lingering in South Dakota and it looks like it will hang on with us for a while longer.”

The unfortunate news for South Dakota’s producers comes from South Dakota State University’s ongoing “Drought Hour” webinar hosted several times a month. Laura Edwards, the SDSU Extension state climatologist, shared the troubling news and some more tips during the presentation on June 28.

Edwards said that in 2021, places like Aberdeen, South Dakota have seen four days (as of early June) of over 100-degree temperatures. Before 2021, there were only nine days recorded over 100 degrees in the area since 2009.

“We’re starting to see the heat take its toll,” she said.

The typical precipitation in South Dakota averages out to about one inch per week in the month of June, with slightly lower totals in July. For all of June, half of the counties in South Dakota have only received half an inch of rain total.

Luckily for the area, she said, South Dakota has been able to “tread water” with scattered rain events in much of the eastern side of the state, but it is not a sustainable water source. The most drastic change the state has seen since April and May has been soil moisture, as it is now at critically low levels.

The northwestern part of South Dakota has actually improved due to May rainfalls.

“A lot of the change is due to May precipitation. It was below average but it was still close enough to meet a threshold,” she said.

The south central part of the state has entered into a D3 designation of drought, while the north central part of South Dakota has recorded its first official setback as the drought has dramatically limited wheat production.