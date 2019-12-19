Dickinson Hemp Workshop

Some 18 varieties of hemp were featured at the Dickinson Hemp Workshop.

Should growing hemp plants be legalized in South Dakota as an agricultural crop?

Gov. Kristi Noem has repeatedly said she will continue to veto such legislation while legislators draft a new bill in preparation for the 2020 session. A new survey is asking what South Dakota citizens think about the hemp issue.

As a school project, Sturgis Brown High School students are conducting an online survey to collect South Dakotans’ perspectives on hemp production within the state. The survey is part of a science fair and senior project.

The short survey takes less than five minutes to complete and is available at https://forms.gle/gGPAR5QDFNV9gDru8.

The survey link will be available through Jan. 10, 2020, and a news release highlighting the results from the survey will be shared with news publications by late January.

