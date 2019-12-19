Should growing hemp plants be legalized in South Dakota as an agricultural crop?
Gov. Kristi Noem has repeatedly said she will continue to veto such legislation while legislators draft a new bill in preparation for the 2020 session. A new survey is asking what South Dakota citizens think about the hemp issue.
As a school project, Sturgis Brown High School students are conducting an online survey to collect South Dakotans’ perspectives on hemp production within the state. The survey is part of a science fair and senior project.
The short survey takes less than five minutes to complete and is available at https://forms.gle/gGPAR5QDFNV9gDru8.
The survey link will be available through Jan. 10, 2020, and a news release highlighting the results from the survey will be shared with news publications by late January.