Southwestern Minnesota rains enough to get crops to harvest

The timely rain came again, dropping 2.5 inches of rain with a couple good, old-fashioned thunderstorms! We had wind and some pellets of hail but the rain came in the nick of time. The lighter ground was starting to wilt up noticeably. These rains should help to get us to harvest as long as we don’t get any heavy weather to do any crop damage in the next weeks.
We will be on the lookout for aphids to show up in the soybeans that might require the fields to be treated for them. One hindrance of the rain was my alfalfa was cut a week ago and is still laying there, but I’ll take the moisture.
My pastures still have grass and we have been rotating cows around. More pairs are being fed in dry lots at home to help stretch the grass. Flies in the feedlot have been really persistent the last couple weeks, so I have been misting the farmyard a few more mornings.
This last week we ventured to Farmfest to look at new equipment and chat with salesman to see how much higher equipment cost is getting and mainly to see if it is even available. Dakotafest will be next to visit. It’s just nice to get away for a day.