 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwestern Minnesota rains enough to get crops to harvest
featured

Southwestern Minnesota rains enough to get crops to harvest

Crop Watcher Severtson (9).JPG

The Sterling and Denise Stevertson family raise cattle, crops and goats north of Luverne, Minn.

 Tri-State Nieghbor photo by Jager Robinson

The timely rain came again, dropping 2.5 inches of rain with a couple good, old-fashioned thunderstorms! We had wind and some pellets of hail but the rain came in the nick of time. The lighter ground was starting to wilt up noticeably. These rains should help to get us to harvest as long as we don’t get any heavy weather to do any crop damage in the next weeks.

We will be on the lookout for aphids to show up in the soybeans that might require the fields to be treated for them. One hindrance of the rain was my alfalfa was cut a week ago and is still laying there, but I’ll take the moisture.

My pastures still have grass and we have been rotating cows around. More pairs are being fed in dry lots at home to help stretch the grass. Flies in the feedlot have been really persistent the last couple weeks, so I have been misting the farmyard a few more mornings.

This last week we ventured to Farmfest to look at new equipment and chat with salesman to see how much higher equipment cost is getting and mainly to see if it is even available. Dakotafest will be next to visit. It’s just nice to get away for a day.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A crossroads for agriculture
News

A crossroads for agriculture

The next farm bill, due in 2023, was the main topic of discussion at the ag policy panel at Farmfest in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Aug. 3.

Are we truly in an agricultural boom period?
News

Are we truly in an agricultural boom period?

  • Updated

After the ag economy bottomed out in 2016, net farm income is expected to exceed $120 billion this year. However, swings in the economy are also leading to a lot of unpredictability.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News