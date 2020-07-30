The South Dakota State Fair will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, and those looking to get out for some entertainment can now purchase tickets to the fair and grandstand events.
Tickets are available at the State Fair website, www.sdstatefair.com, over the phone at 866-605-3247, or at the State Fair ticket office located at the Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third St. SW in Huron.
The fair runs over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-7 in Huron. Below is a listing of special events:
Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash
Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 Adults, $12 Youth age 6-15 years old, Age 5 and under are free.
Four time World Champion bull rider and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman has is known for producing bull riding events with great rides and high scores.
Big Air ATV Tour
Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.
This event offers free admission.
The Big Air ATV Tour brings 14 action-packed scenes with big jumps, 450 cc motors, backflips, balance, crowd games and music. Stunt riders will be launching a 1,300-pound Polaris RZR.
South Dakota Timed Event Championship Rodeo
Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.
This event offers free admission.
The area's elite youth rodeo contestants will compete in six timed events, including tie-down calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, goat tying, breakaway roping and steer wrestling. Any rodeo youth from across the country, ages 14-19, are eligible to compete for the title but entries are limited.
Laser Light Show & Fireworks sponsored by C&B Operations
Sunday, Sept. 6, 9:15 p.m.
This event offers free admission.
The grandstand will be lit up with a laser light show from Laser Encore, using high-powered laser lights and 3D aerial laser beam displays synced to music. Fireworks will follow the laser light show.
“Thunder at the Fair” Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull sponsored by Kibble Equipment
Monday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.
Tickets: $15 Adults, $8 Youth age 6-15 years old, Age 5 and under are free.
When it comes to man vs. machine, arguably Truck and Tractor Pulling reigns champion over the motorsports. These tractors are nothing like the equipment they’re named after. These are monsters with tires taller than the average human and engines that literally shake the ground when they’re cranked up during a pull.