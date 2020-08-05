Reaves manufactures structures built on quality
The roots of Reaves Buildings is their post frame buildings. The company, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is well-known for the strength, durability and longevity of their post frames.
When Lloyd Reaves returned from serving in the U.S. Navy, he saw a need for affordable, quality housing, and had his “aha” moment when he noticed bowstring trusses being used to build mobile homes.
He reasoned that wood truss technology could be the reason why buildings fail, and after spending years perfecting and applying wood truss technology to other building components, such as wall and roof brace panels and special columns, he was awarded a patent for his invention.
He went on to found Component Manufacturing, parent company of Reaves Buildings. Component Manufacturing makes roof and floor trusses, wall panels, and other structural elements for buildings.
Reaves Buildings builds engineered wood buildings, livestock confinement buildings, commercial and equestrian buildings, and “barn-dominiums” – or living spaces. They build on site, shipping in assembled panels, columns or loose lumber, depending on the project and what the customer needs or asks for. They are also able to do post-frame construction on a variety of foundations.
“You can buy buildings from a lot of places,” said Daryl Christensen, vice-president of Reaves Buildings, “and you can buy materials, and that’s a good thing. But we put the materials together precisely for the strength and longevity of that building. There’s a place for each board.”
Reaves buildings are well known for their strength, Christensen said: “It’s the strength of our buildings, the engineering and process of how it is designed, engineered and manufactured. We work very hard to build a building that doesn’t collapse under snow loads and can handle wind loads based on the engineering criteria of applicable building codes.”
Reaves doesn’t sell “combos,” Christensen said. “We have a very flexible system that enables people to custom design what they want. We don’t really sell packages, we sell buildings, customized to a person’s need.”
Another one of Reaves’ advantages is that their buildings are fully-engineered by a third party.
“We don’t put anything up that isn’t stamped and sealed by a third party engineer,” Christensen said. “It’s good for our customers, that we have a professional engineer working on our projects, not someone on staff who rubber stamps them.”
Reaves buildings can be found in a five-state area: the Dakotas, northeastern Nebraska, the western half of Iowa, and the southwestern corner of Minnesota. But they’ve worked with projects across the nation, including buildings in Wyoming, New Mexico, Connecticut and Illinois.
Reaves uses only wood and no steel for a variety of reasons. Wood is much more environmentally friendly than steel, has better insulation, better fire resistance and is stronger. Wood buildings have a longer lifespan than steel. Steel “sweats,” causing moisture to get into the insulation and steel connections. This allows for the right conditions for mold to grow and can lead to corrosion and rust.
In a fire, wood is safer, even though that seems counterintuitive. Wood retains its structural strength at temperatures higher than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, while steel loses 80% of its strength at 1,000 degrees. As it melts during a fire, steel bends and twists, making it more dangerous for firefighters and those escaping the fire.
Because Minnesota’s Farmfest and Dakotafest in South Dakota have been canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reaves is doing its own open house Aug. 19, which would have been the middle day of Dakotafest.
Reaves will have open houses at eight locations: Vermillion, Sioux Falls, Watertown and Pierre, South Dakota; Sioux City, Spencer and Granville, Iowa; and Luverne, Minnesota.
“We wanted to show our customers that we are still there for them,” Christensen said.
Each of the locations will have a different type of Reaves building on display, that people will be able to tour.
On the same day, on its YouTube channel, Reaves Buildings will post a tour of the barn-dominiums the company has built. Because they are homes, and because of the virus, no barn-dominums will be available for live tours, but people can tour virtually.
Reaves Buildings has loyal and long-time employees, which speaks highly not only to how they treat the customer but how they treat their own people. Some of them have been employed by Reaves or Component Manufacturing for a quarter century or more, Christensen said.
“The reality is, people stay with us. The ownership has always been extremely fair to its people. Their lives come first,” he said. “Business is very, very important but you have to be a whole person if you’re going to be successful, and they support that.”
The sales people are proud of the company and its quality of work.
“They are very committed to their customers and very possessive of their projects,” Christensen said. “They stand up for what’s going on with their customers.”
Reaves’ corporate mission statement is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Component Manufacturing Co.”
Christensen said employees’ work and behavior reflects the statement.
“The Reaves family had a real set of values based on their faith, as do many people who work at Reaves,” he said. “It was their choice to honor that, and not only honor it but do things in a timely basis, and as promised. It’s how the Reaves’ live their lives, portraying that in their business and in their personal life.”
More information can be found at www.ReavesBuildings.com, on Facebook (search for Reaves Buildings) and on the company’s YouTube channel (search for Reaves Buildings).
This story was produced in conjunction with the advertiser as a special Dakotafest feature.