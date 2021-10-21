Sustainability key focus for new South Dakota Corn leader

As DaNita Murray takes the helm of the primary advocacy organization for South Dakota’s largest commodity, sustainability is top of mind.

Sustainability will play into major policies from the 2023 farm bill to ethanol to carbon sequestration, according to Murray, the newly hired executive director of South Dakota Corn.

“Those big issues are all in the wind and on the table,” she said.

She spoke to the Tri-State Neighbor via Zoom Thursday morning following the announcement that she will start her new job Dec. 1. Murray will be a voice for South Dakota corn farmers at the state and national level. She starts at a time when she sees a major shift on the horizon, and she believes sustainability issues will be at the heart of it.

“I think that this farm bill will likely be a sea change when it comes to conservation,” she said, noting the potential shake-up in Washington, D.C. after mid-term elections.

While she expects some major disagreements to come up on sustainability, conservation and carbon, she said it’s important not to penalize early adapters.

“I think growers know far more about sustainable farming and the effort it takes and the benefits they can reap from it than anyone else,” she said.

Changes in ethanol policy will be another issue to watch, especially as the Environmental Protection Agency gets full digression over production levels and blending requirements. It brings a lot of uncertainly, Murray said, adding that she will represent South Dakota farmers “carefully,” in those talks.