Sustainability key focus for new South Dakota Corn leader

As DaNita Murray takes the helm of the primary advocacy organization for South Dakota’s largest commodity, sustainability is top of mind.
Sustainability will play into major policies from the 2023 farm bill to ethanol to carbon sequestration, according to Murray, the newly hired executive director of South Dakota Corn.
“Those big issues are all in the wind and on the table,” she said.
She spoke to the Tri-State Neighbor via Zoom Thursday morning following the announcement that she will start her new job Dec. 1. Murray will be a voice for South Dakota corn farmers at the state and national level. She starts at a time when she sees a major shift on the horizon, and she believes sustainability issues will be at the heart of it.
“I think that this farm bill will likely be a sea change when it comes to conservation,” she said, noting the potential shake-up in Washington, D.C. after mid-term elections.
While she expects some major disagreements to come up on sustainability, conservation and carbon, she said it’s important not to penalize early adapters.
“I think growers know far more about sustainable farming and the effort it takes and the benefits they can reap from it than anyone else,” she said.
Changes in ethanol policy will be another issue to watch, especially as the Environmental Protection Agency gets full digression over production levels and blending requirements. It brings a lot of uncertainly, Murray said, adding that she will represent South Dakota farmers “carefully,” in those talks.
Murray is a South Dakota native, but she brings nearly two decades of experience in Washington, D.C. For the last year, she has served as managing director at the Washington office of the Glover Park Group, a strategic communications and government affairs firm. Before that, she was chief council and policy advisor to former Sen. Pat Roberts as he chaired the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. She worked on both the 2018 and 2014 farm bills.
Murray has also served as counsel for the House Committee on Agriculture and director of public policy for the National Corn Growers Association, where she worked on biotechnology and trade issues. She got her start in legislative affairs working for former U.S. Rep. Bill Janklow in 2003.
She is a South Dakota State University graduate who earned her juris doctorate with honors from Drake University School of Law.
Murray grew up on her parent’s farm near Milbank, South Dakota. Her late parents, Donald and Juanita Miller, moved to town when she was in college and her brother, Tim Miller, bought the farm. He’s expanded since, growing corn, soybeans and wheat.
In a press release from South Dakota Corn, she noted the impact advances in agriculture have had on her family farm.
“Each week I catch up with my brother on the current issues facing our family farm and I am excited to help make a difference for farmers like my brother right here in the state I am glad to call home once again,” she said.
Murray will lead both the South Dakota Corn Growers Association – the policy arm of the organization – and the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council, the checkoff organization that focuses on research, promotion and education. She’ll wrap up her first week on the job with the corn grower’s annual meeting Dec. 7 in Sioux Falls.
Marray takes the place of Lisa Richardson who was with the commodity organization nearly 25 years before resigning this summer. Mike Jaspers, former state secretary of agriculture, served as leader in the interim while also continuing his role as business development director for East River Electric Cooperative in Madison.
Following Richardson’s departure, South Dakota Corn underwent a financial review. The Argus Leader reported this summer that past audits turned up material weaknesses, and the newspaper’s review found large swings in the organization’s checking and savings account balance.
The financial review is ongoing, and while Murray said she was aware of it, she had no additional details to report. Whatever path the organization goes down to address things will be focused on looking forward and getting things done on behalf of the membership, she said.
“I think I’m really lucky that the board and the leadership is very future-forward, as am I,” she said.
