The cost of pet health care

Americans across the country are feeling the financial pinch. Not only has the cost of everything gone up, but we aren’t getting paid any more than we were before the increase in the cost of living. Not only do we feel this pain at places like the pump, but also at the vet clinic.

Statistics

Did you know that there are 29 million dogs and cats that live in homes that participate in the Food Stamps program? That is a lot of pets whose healthcare may be jeopardized due to financial constraints. And not only that, low income families are more likely to own more pets than high income families which makes matters even more difficult. Practicing in my rural community, we see this all the time and have several financial conversations every day.

Cost of care

The main reason why veterinarians may be undervalued by clients is because they do not understand the cost of health care. Veterinary medicine is not human medicine.

One time out of curiosity, I asked my human doctor what a procedure would cost and they said it would take two to three business days to get me a quote. They just are not set up for these types of conversations. For us in veterinary medicine though, this is a daily task.

The vast majority of pet owners pay upfront for their pet’s health care, although some owners have pet insurance to help. As small business owners, veterinarians know what it costs to keep the lights on, to run the tests, to buy the drugs, to pay the nurses, to pay the doctors, etc. And just like everything else, almost all of our input costs have gone up significantly. Yet, veterinarians set prices fairly so that we can make it as affordable as possible for you, while keeping the business in the green.

Types of care

We always offer the gold standard of care to our clients. The gold standard is the best of the best; the latest and greatest in diagnostic technology and treatment options. If this does not work for our clients, we move down the spectrum of care until we find a point that works for them.

At a very minimum, we must provide the standard of care. The standard of care is what is required of and practiced by the average, reasonably prudent, competent veterinarian in a local community. Any and all of the above is acceptable by law.

Incremental care

One thing that we get really good at in rural practice is incremental care. Incremental care is a patient-centered, experienced-based medicine that is focused on a problem-solving approach to achieve the best possible outcomes for the animal, for the family, and for the human-animal bond in the context of limited resources. This starts with a practical-minded veterinarian who will work with you as a team to figure out the best diagnostic and treatment options for your animal, incrementally.

Financial stress

Remember that the amount of money that you are willing to spend on your animal does not equal the amount you care, and we know that. Owners with financial limitations love their pets just as much as a person with all the money in the world. We will not “judge” you because you cannot afford something. We are on you and your pet’s team and want to help; that’s why we became veterinarians in the first place.

Still, it is always good to be on top of preventative medicine because this can save on emergency vet bills.

Lastly, have a rainy-day fund for pet emergencies because it is not a matter of if they will happen, but when.