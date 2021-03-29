The rising cost of business

As the world gains control over the COVID-19 pandemic, and a sense of normalcy returns, perhaps the biggest question mark will be whether or not prices return to pre-pandemic numbers on essential building materials like lumber, steel and glass.
Over the last year, particularly over the height of the pandemic, as supply dwindled and demand skyrocketed, prices for all building materials began to climb. As it stands, lumber prices sit over 200% higher than they did pre-pandemic. And the case is similar for almost every other commodity.
Supply is the primary issue as the pandemic closed borders, slowed imports and even shut down lumber mills in order to slow virus transmission amongst workers. Lonnie Lambertus, the general manager of Tyler Lumber Co. in Tyler, Minnesota, said that the beginning of this issue came as everyone shifted to at-home work.
When at-home work began in earnest, Lambertus said he guesses that many began looking at projects to improve their home or renovate their space, which led to a dramatic increase in demand for basic materials.
“Local lumber yards had depleted inventory and started ordering more,” Lambertus said.
When the supply dwindled and the demand continued to rise, Lambertus said lumber mills’ slow production pretty much ended the hope of normalcy during the pandemic.
“It’s been a very challenging time,” he said.
But it’s not just lumber. Lambertus said that the price for all construction materials have risen and while there are occasional supply and demand issues for one or two products at a time, he has never seen all products rise as they have together.
“Not with lumber, sheetrock, windows and doors, nothing like that,” he said.
Lambertus said that he was asked to redo a quote he gave back in May 2020. Due to the increase in supplies, the quote is now 43% higher with no end in sight. On March 15, Lambertus’ steel supplier, Long Creek Steel out of Beresford, South Dakota, had to inform their customers that the price for steel will once again be rising.
Even with the price markups, Lambertus said that business has not slowed down. People have continued to ask for renovation projects, or new ag barns and sheds, but the main difference became that prices on quotes are locked in for just a week, instead of the full 30 days it was pre-pandemic.
Lambertus said vinyl siding is a good example of the shipping delays present. Pre-pandemic, he said he could get siding within two weeks. Now, every order is estimated in an 8-12 week window. For windows, a 10-day turnaround was common. Now, nothing comes in less than four weeks.
The concern Lambertus has is that while the pandemic is slowing and mills have begun ramping up production, he suspects that lumber prices will never return to pre-pandemic numbers since demand hasn’t gone down.
“I’m afraid we’ve seen a new bottom for our lumber prices,” Lambertus said.
GA Johnson Construction in Harrisburg, South Dakota has seen a similar issue, but Corey Johnson, the president, said that he’s remained optimistic that prices will drop and normalcy will come back for the market.
“Our market is still great,” Johnson said. “I think prices are going to go back down, and with borders opening up, it will probably help.”
Johnson said that as the business continues and the need for new buildings remains strong in South Dakota, he commends Gov. Kristi Noem for keeping the state open and “rocking” during the pandemic. Perhaps the biggest savior in the ag sector, he said, is that corn prices have also risen dramatically to help producers offset the rising costs in building materials.
Both Lambertus and Johnson said the true saving grace has been that interest rates remain low and people can borrow money at reasonable rates, instead of having to eat the cost now.
“Money is really reasonable right now and getting that loan (is good),” Johnson said. “People are spending money yet.”
Lambertus said that the first thing anyone looking to build should do is consider the size and the rising cost of materials. Both Johnson and Lambertus said they are open to any and all projects, but making sure everything is approved and ordered as fast as possible is key to making sure the project can be done on time.
