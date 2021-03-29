The rising cost of business

As the world gains control over the COVID-19 pandemic, and a sense of normalcy returns, perhaps the biggest question mark will be whether or not prices return to pre-pandemic numbers on essential building materials like lumber, steel and glass.

Over the last year, particularly over the height of the pandemic, as supply dwindled and demand skyrocketed, prices for all building materials began to climb. As it stands, lumber prices sit over 200% higher than they did pre-pandemic. And the case is similar for almost every other commodity.

Supply is the primary issue as the pandemic closed borders, slowed imports and even shut down lumber mills in order to slow virus transmission amongst workers. Lonnie Lambertus, the general manager of Tyler Lumber Co. in Tyler, Minnesota, said that the beginning of this issue came as everyone shifted to at-home work.

When at-home work began in earnest, Lambertus said he guesses that many began looking at projects to improve their home or renovate their space, which led to a dramatic increase in demand for basic materials.

“Local lumber yards had depleted inventory and started ordering more,” Lambertus said.

When the supply dwindled and the demand continued to rise, Lambertus said lumber mills’ slow production pretty much ended the hope of normalcy during the pandemic.

“It’s been a very challenging time,” he said.

But it’s not just lumber. Lambertus said that the price for all construction materials have risen and while there are occasional supply and demand issues for one or two products at a time, he has never seen all products rise as they have together.