Tight basis proves bullish for corn market

Corn closed the week five and a half cents higher. Private exporters announced sale of 150,000 metric tons of corn to Columbia.

In the weekly export inspections report for the week that ended Dec. 2, U.S. exports were 29.8 million bushels, below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels and were the lowest in four weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 369 million bushels are down 16% from last year's 440 million, leaving weekly exports needing to average roughly 52.2 million bushels through the end of August in order to reach the USDA 2.5 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 55.2 million per week average from this point forward last year.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report for the week ending Dec. 3, U.S. ethanol production rose solidly to 1.090 million barrels per day (320 million gallons per week) from 1.035 million barrels per day (304 million gallons per week) the week prior, with the 55,000 barrels per day increase from the previous week being the largest in seven weeks, while the 10% year-over-year increase in same-week production from last year's 991,000 barrels per day (291 million gallons per week) was the largest in three weeks.

U.S. ethanol stocks rose for the fourth consecutive week, unsurprisingly as stocks seasonally tend to increase from November through February, to 859 million gallons (20.464 million barrels) from 853 million gallons (20.301 million barrels) the week prior, but the seven million gallon increase in stocks was rather muted relative to the average weekly increase in stocks during the same week over the last the four years of 25 million gallons.