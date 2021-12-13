Tight basis proves bullish for corn market

Corn closed the week five and a half cents higher. Private exporters announced sale of 150,000 metric tons of corn to Columbia.
In the weekly export inspections report for the week that ended Dec. 2, U.S. exports were 29.8 million bushels, below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels and were the lowest in four weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 369 million bushels are down 16% from last year's 440 million, leaving weekly exports needing to average roughly 52.2 million bushels through the end of August in order to reach the USDA 2.5 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 55.2 million per week average from this point forward last year.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report for the week ending Dec. 3, U.S. ethanol production rose solidly to 1.090 million barrels per day (320 million gallons per week) from 1.035 million barrels per day (304 million gallons per week) the week prior, with the 55,000 barrels per day increase from the previous week being the largest in seven weeks, while the 10% year-over-year increase in same-week production from last year's 991,000 barrels per day (291 million gallons per week) was the largest in three weeks.
U.S. ethanol stocks rose for the fourth consecutive week, unsurprisingly as stocks seasonally tend to increase from November through February, to 859 million gallons (20.464 million barrels) from 853 million gallons (20.301 million barrels) the week prior, but the seven million gallon increase in stocks was rather muted relative to the average weekly increase in stocks during the same week over the last the four years of 25 million gallons.
In the monthly supply and demand report, ending stocks were pegged at 1.493 billion bushels, unchanged from last month. World ending stocks were pegged at 305.5 metric tons, up from 304.4 metric tons last month.
Strategy and outlook: The corn market will need to bid for acres this spring to rebuild the ending stocks at a more comfortable level. Tight basis levels and a market that is close to inverting are bullish fundamentals for the market.
Soybeans
Soybeans closed the week one and a quarter cent lower. Last week, private exporters announced sale of 130,000 metric tons of soybeans to China and 418,000 metric tons of soybeans to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, exports last week of 82.6 million bushels were nearly unchanged from the previous week's 83 million bushels and below last year's same-week exports of 95.4 million bushels.
Over the last four weeks, soybean exports have been very consistent, averaging 85.4 million bushels per week versus last year's 90.4 million per week average during the same period. Cumulative export inspections of 866 million bushels remain down 211% from last year's 1.097 million metric tons, leaving exports needing to average roughly 28.8 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.05 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 27.5 million per week average from this point forward.
In the monthly supply and demand report, stocks were pegged at 340 million bushels, unchanged from a month ago. World soybean ending stocks were pegged at 102 million metric tons, down from 103.8 million metric tons last month.
Strategy and Outlook: The market is anticipating a record soybean crop in South America and updates on this year’s production from South America will be a major driving force for prices throughout the winter. Weather during the South American growing season will be closely watched.
Wheat
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 21 1/4 cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 23 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat one cent higher. Exporters did not announce any sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, exports remain weak with just 9 million bushels shipped last week, down from the previous week's 14.4 million bushels and well below last year's same-week exports of 19.7 million bushels.
Over the last eight weeks, wheat exports averaged a mere 8.9 million bushels per week versus 13.9 million per week average during the same period last year. Cumulative export inspections of 410 million bushels are now down an 18-week high of 17% from last year's 495 million versus USDA estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down 13.3% for the year. Wheat exports will need to average roughly 15.7 million bushels per week through the end of May in order to reach the USDA's export projection versus last year's 17.2 million per week average from this point forward.
Stats Canada estimated total wheat production at 21.652 million metric tons, above estimates of 21.2 million metric tons but down from 21.715 million metric tons in September. Their spring wheat crop was forecast at 16.009 million metric tons versus pre-report guesses of 14.7 million metric tons and larger than September of 15.231 million metric tons.
In the monthly supply and demand report, ending stocks rose to 598 million bushels, up from 583 last month and slightly above estimates of 589 million bushels. The USDA lowered U.S. wheat exports by 20 million bushels to 840 million bushels due to slow U.S. export business.
World wheat stocks were pegged at 278.2 metric tons versus 275.8 metric tons last month. Russia’s wheat crop was increased to 75.5 million metric tons, up 1 million metric tons while Australia’s crop increased to 34.0 million metric tons, up 2.5 million metric tons.
Strategy and outlook: December is when new crop winter wheat enters dormancy and wheat will not exit dormancy until March and until then, the market focus will be primarily on demand. This month, wheat harvest begins in Australia and will compete with U.S. wheat for demand. In addition, traders will be closely monitoring moisture conditions of the winter wheat crop during the winter months. This year’s winter wheat crop is entering dormancy with one of the lowest good to excellent ratings in the last 20 years.
Live and feeder cattle
Live cattle closed 77 cents lower while feeder cattle closed $1.17 higher.
Moderate fed cattle cash trade occurred in the north at a range of $138 to $140 live and dressed trade at mostly $220, steady to $2 lower than last week’s trade. Volume trade occurred in the south at mostly $140 which is $2 lower than the cash top from last Thursday.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,809 head offered for sale and none sold.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up four pounds at 926 pounds, three pounds above a year ago.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 4,200 metric tons reported for 2021, a marketing year low with net sales of 10,400 metric tons reported for 2022.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2022 should be bullish for values but the economy is struggling.
Lean Hogs
Lean hogs closed the week 62 cents lower.
Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Dec. 4 increased to 291.8 pounds versus 290.8 pounds last week and 291.1 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 19,800 metric tons reported for 2021 with net sales of 700 metric tons reported for 2022.
Strategy and outlook: The hog market continues to struggle under the weight of soft fundamentals.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.