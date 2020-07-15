The South Dakota Mesonet at South Dakota State University has reactivated its weather station near Eagle Butte with the support of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority.
The South Dakota Mesonet stations report more than just basic weather. The stations also provide recordkeeping for pesticide applicators including inversion detection, soil temperature for planting and nitrogen application decisions, crop water demand, and improved National Weather Service forecasts and severe weather alerts. Live weather reports are available online at https://climate.sdstate.edu.
The Eagle Butte station was originally installed in 2005 but lost funding to keep it operational.
“The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority stepped up so that we can reactivate this station and we’re glad to be working with them,” said South Dakota Mesonet Director Nathan Edwards. “This station fills a big gap in coverage that exists in this part of the state.”
The South Dakota Mesonet is a statewide network of 30 sponsor-supported weather stations operated by South Dakota State University. The South Dakota Mesonet is used widely by the public, as well as those in agriculture, water management, emergency management and research.