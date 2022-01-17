Two studies explore viability of aquaculture in Minnesota

In a recent consumer survey conducted for the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), more than half of the Minnesotans surveyed said they would buy more, and pay more, for locally grown fish and seafood.
Nearly half of respondents are interested in learning more about fish raised in Minnesota. Many said Minnesota-raised fish is more sustainable and safer to eat than fish raised outside of the state.
More than 80% said aquaculture facilities are good for the state’s economy. Amy Schrank, a Minnesota fisheries and aquaculture extension educator said she thinks aquaculture has the potential to give rural economies a positive boost.
“It can contribute to healthy food production, job creation, local business growth, while also protecting water resources,” she said.
Minnesota has 25 registered, licensed aquaculture farmers with most of the fish being used as bait or restocking populations in ponds and lakes.
Schrank thinks there’s a missed opportunity there.
“There’s still increasing demand by people for fish protein as a food source, but wild fisheries are not able to meet that demand,” she said.
The U.S. imports 90% of its seafood, but with recent supply chain disruptions, Schrank expects Minnesota’s aquaculture industry to grow.
“There’s been sort of a redoubled focus on local food and sustainable food, which aquaculture has the potential to fill globally,” she said.
Harold Stanislawski, business development director for the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute agrees.
“Interest in aquaculture is growing in Minnesota and the region for a variety of reasons,” he said. “Consumers are looking for new sources of protein and prefer to buy local.”
AURI survey respondents were asked if they would be likely to buy more of certain species of Minnesota-raised fish if it were available in local grocery stores and restaurants. 42% of respondents said they were likely or very likely to buy more shrimp, 40% said they were likely to buy more walleye, and 37% said they were likely to buy more salmon.
Fifty-seven percent of consumers either agreed or strongly agreed that Minnesota-raised fish, salmon, or shrimp would be higher quality. Meanwhile, 45% agreed or strongly agreed that being Minnesota-raised would make such a product more affordable.
Schrank is heading up a similar study with the University of Minnesota Sea Grant program. The new $250,000 project will span three years (2020-2023) and will seek to determine the potential for a sustainable food-fish aquaculture industry in Minnesota.
“One of the biggest challenges in aquaculture, like in most businesses, is a business plan,” she said.
Schrank believes that one of the biggest reasons many business start-ups fail is because they don’t have a solid business plan.
The University of Minnesota Sea Grant aquaculture market study will provide companies and individuals who are considering entering the industry with credible data that will help them decide which production strategies and species are best suited for profitability.
“Producers will need this information to apply for loans from banks and lending institutions,” Schrank said.
Minnesota soybean farmers stand to gain from the aquaculture industry. In 2018, U.S. aquaculture demanded an estimated 8.6 million bushels of soybeans.
In fact, Soybean meal is the premier protein source used in aquaculture around the world.
A 2020 study funded by the Soy Aquaculture Alliance stated that finfish, such as catfish, depend heavily on soybean meal as a key ingredient in its feed. Soybeans have a high protein content and favorable amino acid profile, and are easily digested by the fish.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports per capita food fish consumption in the U.S. hit a record at 19.2 pounds in 2019, up from 17.7 pounds in 2010. In fact, seafood has now surpassed pork as the number one animal protein source around the globe.
Schrank says natural water sources can’t sustain the demand for fish and fish populations in the wild have dwindled.
With the world’s population growing by 81 million people per year, aquaculture fueled by soybeans has the potential to not only grow exponentially, but to feed a hungry world.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.