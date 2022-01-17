Two studies explore viability of aquaculture in Minnesota

In a recent consumer survey conducted for the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), more than half of the Minnesotans surveyed said they would buy more, and pay more, for locally grown fish and seafood.

Nearly half of respondents are interested in learning more about fish raised in Minnesota. Many said Minnesota-raised fish is more sustainable and safer to eat than fish raised outside of the state.

More than 80% said aquaculture facilities are good for the state’s economy. Amy Schrank, a Minnesota fisheries and aquaculture extension educator said she thinks aquaculture has the potential to give rural economies a positive boost.

“It can contribute to healthy food production, job creation, local business growth, while also protecting water resources,” she said.

Minnesota has 25 registered, licensed aquaculture farmers with most of the fish being used as bait or restocking populations in ponds and lakes.

Schrank thinks there’s a missed opportunity there.

“There’s still increasing demand by people for fish protein as a food source, but wild fisheries are not able to meet that demand,” she said.

The U.S. imports 90% of its seafood, but with recent supply chain disruptions, Schrank expects Minnesota’s aquaculture industry to grow.

“There’s been sort of a redoubled focus on local food and sustainable food, which aquaculture has the potential to fill globally,” she said.