United Soybean Board gives Tom Oswald Legacy Award

Former Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcher and late Iowa farmer Tom Oswald was recognized at the United Soybean Board’s December meeting with the creation of new legacy award.

Oswald, of Cleghorn, passed away unexpectedly June 16. He was 63.

The Tom Oswald Legacy Award honors an individual, organization or group that has left an indelible mark on the soybean industry.

The award pays tribute to the late Tom Oswald, who served on the United Soybean Board (USB) executive committee and chairman of the audit and evaluation committee. He was a steadfast champion of the soy checkoff, serving for eight years, according to a news release from the USB.

Nominations for the 2023 award are open online through unitedsoybean.org and will close Jan. 10, 2023. Farmer-leaders will announce the award recipient in March 2023 at Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida.

Tom Oswald served as an advocate for soybean farmers. He always asked the question, “How do we make it better-er?” — meaning the extra steps, thoughts and efforts put forward to go beyond the expectation and provide the best possible outcome. Inspired by his impactful strides for progress within this industry, his persistent accountability in thinking strategically about how the checkoff can bring value back to the farm and his passion for sustainability earning him the nickname “No-Till Tom,” this award is ideally suited to honor his legacy.

“Tom would ask questions that made you think — questions that you had maybe thought about but just didn’t want to speak up,” USB past chairman Ralph Lott said.

“And Meagan (Kaiser), as our new chair, shares a very similar outlook in challenging the status quo and bringing big ideas that accomplish real results for our soybean farmers,” he said. “I have an immense fondness for this organization and appreciate your friendship and the support you gave me as your chair.”

USB members elected Meagan Kaiser from Missouri as 2023 chairwoman and nine additional farmer-leaders to serve on the executive committee during the December meeting in St. Charles, Missouri.

The newly elected USB Executive Committee includes: Kaiser, vice chairman Steve Reinhard of Ohio, secretary Ed Lammers of Nebraska, treasurer Philip Good of Mississippi, Matt Gast of North Dakota, April Hemmes of Iowa, Gary Berg of Illinois, Brent Gatton of Kentucky, Belinda Burrier of Maryland and Laurie Isley of Michigan.