Regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election, Minnesota’s Senate candidates intend to work across party lines to increase farm trade.
The question was posed by WCCO’s Blois Olson at Minnesota Farmfest’s online debate between Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, and her opponent, former Congressman Jason Lewis, a Republican.
Smith, 62, was appointed to the Senate in 2017 and won a special election in 2018. She served as lieutenant governor of Minnesota from 2015-18 under Mark Dayton.
Lewis, 64, served as the U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District from 2017-19.
Olson’s question was, “Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election in November, what’s your perspective on what Congress can do to help with new trade agreements that expand opportunities for Minnesota?”
Smith pointed out that trade affects every aspect of Minnesota agriculture and the farm economy.
“What I have heard from farmers is that they want trade, not aid,” she said, adding that she supported the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that went into effect in July.
“I think the trade bill was improved by the bipartisan work that went into negotiating it, including cracking down on these unfair Canadian subsidies on dried milk, making markets more available to grain,” she said.
Smith added that a provision in USMCA that was thrown out would have protected the market monopoly power of big drug companies and could have resulted in higher drug prices.
Regarding the Phase One agreement with China, promises by China to purchase $40 billion in ag products haven’t occurred yet.
“The erraticism and chaos of trade negotiations and tariffs over the last several years has been a real challenge for Minnesota agriculture,” Smith said. “We need to stand up for ourselves with China, but we also need to be a reliable trading partner.”
Lewis countered that when he was in Congress, USMCA was ready to go.
“It was ready and we delayed it, actually I should say Democrats delayed it for almost two years,” he said. “And the benefits we’re now seeing, which are pretty large, were delayed unnecessarily because people were playing political games.
“I wouldn’t do that as your U.S. Senator,” he continued. “I would get these trade deals done.”
He said that Republican President Donald Trump is now moving forward with China by getting tough.
“And the outcome is this Phase One, which we have just seen in the last couple of weeks has resulted in a huge increase in corn purchases from China, but you’re not going to get there if you’re not willing to do the tough negotiating,” he said.
Additional topics of discussion were: views on a COVID-19 relief bill, support for biodiesel, supporting young farmers, broadband, farmers’ markets and local markets, delisting the gray wolf in Minnesota, assisting rural businesses and diversifying the regional economy, taxes and sugarbeet production, as well as COVID-19 support for Minnesota’s turkey growers.
Election Day is Nov. 3.