South Dakota's Farm Bureau president will once again serve as the vice president of the national organization.
Delegates to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention re-elected Scott VanderWal of Volga vice president for another two-year term.
Zippy Duvall of Georgia was re-elected Farm Bureau president. Both men were first elected in 2016. The convention took place Jan. 17-22 in Austin, Texas.
VanderWal filled in to talk at the convention when Duvall's wife, Bonnie, died of cancer Jan. 18.
Other South Dakotans made notable achievements at the convention. Nick and Bekah Ihnen of Tulare, placed among the Top 10 contestants in the Young Farmer and Rancher Excellence in Agriculture Competition.
The competition recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an agricultural operation, but who actively contribute and grow through their involvement in agriculture, their leadership ability and participation in Farm
Bureau and other organizations.
Matt Smith of Hitchcock competed in the Young Farmers and Ranchers discussion meet.
Voting delegates who represented South Dakota Farm Bureau at the policy session included Jeffery Gatzke of Hitchcock, Jerry Runia, Esteline, and Cindy Foster of Fulton.
Over 6,000 Farm Bureau members from across the country attended the annual convention. President Donald Trump spoke at the event on Sunday. This is Trump's third appearance at the convention.