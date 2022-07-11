Visit Sioux Falls area teaching gardens with Ag in the Clasroom

You can see gardens at the height of their production and learn how they’re teaching students about agriculture.
Ground Works Midwest and South Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom in partnership with the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum are hosting a teaching garden bus tour Tuesday, July 19, 4-8:30 p.m.
The tour begins at the Wegner Arboretum, 1900 S Perry Place, Sioux Falls, with the loading of the air conditioned bus at 4 p.m.
Teaching garden sites to be toured include: EmBe South, Journey Elementary School, Harrisburg, Ben Reifel Middle School, Sioux Falls, and the demonstration teaching garden at the arboretum.
“The goal of the tour is to showcase how school teaching gardens and the Wegner Arboretum are outdoor learning laboratories that teach and inspire students, teachers and communities,” said Tim Olsen, executive director of Ground Works and South Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom.
A meal of tri-tips and picnic sides will be served in the dining room of the Mabel & Judy Jasper Education Center on the grounds of the arboretum. Following the meal and short presentation there will be an optional tour of the arboretum.
The tour is free of charge. There will be an opportunity for voluntary donations.
To register for the tour send an email to julie@groundworksmidwest.org or call the Ground Works office at 605-275-9159.