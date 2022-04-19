Waiting for balance: Supply line issues pile up at nations’ ports

Supply chain issues continue making it difficult to get U.S. agricultural commodities overseas. One expert on the West Coast says the challenges will continue until supply and demand can balance each other. The kinks in America’s supply chain didn’t happen overnight, either.

Ray Bowman knows a thing or two about exports. He’s the director of the Small Business Development Center in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in California. He’s also a specialized consultant in international trade logistics, trade finance, vendor compliance, import and export compliance management, and overseas vendor and buyer issues. He sees that the nation’s port congestion is extensive.

“I think almost everyone in America has seen news footage of 80-100 ships backed up at our ports,” Bowman said.

The Biden administration took an important step by allowing the nation’s ports to run 24 hours a day to help relieve congestion. When that happened, it improved congestion on the inbound side by 30%, Bowman said.

“Unfortunately, I don’t see that things have improved on the export side,” he said.

A big part of the reason the congestion continues at ports is the unprecedented wave of consumer buying that began during COVID-19 hasn’t yet slowed down. Bowman says it will take a slowdown in demand to help make a difference in the supply chain.

“Because of the huge demand, steamship lines have put all their emphasis and all of their available space on the inbound side,” he said, “and they’re not always paying attention to the export side.”

That’s bad news for agricultural exporters.

Additionally, the price of containers has gone up tremendously in recent months. Combine those two factors with Asian ships returning to their home ports empty instead of carrying American farm commodities, and it’s a difficult situation.

“Those companies are making so much money on the import side that it’s where they’re staging almost all of their efforts,” Bowman said. “But we also don’t have enough containers available to stage the outgoing cargo either.

Beyond that, he said, once the goods get into the country, warehousing is only 3% of its available space, very close to being at full capacity, according to Bowman. The West Coast ports are at 2%.

“When that happens, there’s no place to offload the containers, which makes the container shortage even worse,” he said. “You have to be able to empty containers to make them available.”

Truckers are also running into challenges at the nation’s ports. Many terminals want “dual transactions,” meaning if a trucker has a container to drop off, they need to have one to pick up and vice versa. On paper, that helps with productivity, Bowman said, but if they don’t have one, truckers have to go and look for a container to exchange.

He points to the “box rule” as another issue at ports. To drop off containers at ports, truckers have to have a chassis, which is the wheels that you put on the bottoms of containers. But steamship lines have different contracts with different chassis company owners, he said.

“You could find yourself in a situation with cargo booked to ship out, but you don’t have the right chassis,” he said.

The box rule is a big topic of conversation at the nation’s ports. Port officials are being pressured to do something about it, at least while things are bogged down. It would be more efficient to bill the company to use the chassis and match it with a container, Bowman said.

As a result of the box rule, almost 30% of unloading appointments at ports go unused, according to Bowman, and appointments are missed because they’re stuck in a queue.

All of these things lead to huge problems getting outbound cargo shipped overseas, he said, but the challenges don’t stop there.

Operating ports around the clock is meant to help, but only if the rest of the supply chain, including buyers and sellers, truckers, and warehouses are on the same 24-hour schedule for efficiently moving products out of U.S. ports.

“Smaller companies that might not have a third shift … that means you’ll likely have problems shipping goods,” Bowman said.

It will take some time before import demand lessens enough to lower the pressure on the supply chain.

Many of the shipments coming in now were booked months ago, so a lot more goods are on the way. The typical amount of time to pick up a shipment at the Port of Los Angeles is usually two weeks. These delays will make it take even longer to work through the supply chain issues.

“If you look at the things that have happened, such as shortage in personnel in customs, the shortage in warehousing, the box rule problem, port hours, truck appointments,” he said, “delays on the inbound side mean even more delays on the outbound. All of these things were problems before, but the large increase in buying means the problems we thought we felt before were nothing.”

Many segments in the supply chain have to be in line with each other for goods and services to move, including terminals, carriers, customs and trucks.

“If the supply chain takes too long to move goods, small and medium trucking businesses have little incentive to keep on doing that kind of work,” he said. “They have to be careful about where they allocate their resources, so they’ll find other places to haul for instead of the nation’s ports.”

While it might feel like these problems happened all of a sudden, Bowman said these are challenges that have been there for some time.

“When you put all these things together, they add up very quickly,” he said.

Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

