Wanted: Rural cooperative board members

Britton, South Dakota farmer Kermit Pearson sees the value in rural cooperatives. He’s dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to serving on the board of rural electric cooperatives.

“The co-op business model is an exceptional business model, and it works really well in rural America to provide the good and service that private organizations have a hard time doing at a cost that’s reasonable,” Person said.

Running a rural cooperative takes dedication from local people willing to serve on its board of directors, but in areas with small populations it can be hard to find people to step up into those leadership roles.

The Rural POWER program (for Powering Opportunities While Energizing Rural), announced March 24, aims to address that shortage. Part of the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute, the year-long program will focus on developing leaders to serve rural communities, particularly on local cooperative boards.

It’s not a role many people think about stepping into, as is the case for many public service positions, Sutton said. He didn’t consider running for the state Legislature until he was asked, he said, and it snowballed from there.

“We’re trying to build interest and create that pipeline of people interested in serving,” Sutton said.

Even if they don’t end up taking a board position after completing the leadership program, he hopes people will at least learn more about what goes on in their rural cooperatives and rural communities.

“The younger generation have maybe looked passed what it means to serve your community, which then energizes your community and building community-minded people,” Sutton said. “It fits in well with what we started with the leadership institute. Our mission is the same.”