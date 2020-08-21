The next month will be a warm one for central and western South Dakota, according to the latest outlook from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center issued Aug. 20. Dry conditions are expected to continue for most of the western U.S.
This fall is expected to be warmer than average throughout the country.
Through summer, South Dakota has experienced temperatures right around average. While it’s dry out west and some other areas around the state, south central South Dakota was sitting pretty good for moisture.
“They seem to keep catching those 1-inch rains,” state climatologist Laura Edwards said in a webinar held as part of the Dakotafest virtual farm show Aug. 19.
Southeastern South Dakota is a couple inches below average on rainfall for the season. Edwards compared it to 2017 and 2012. Though 2012 was an extreme drought year, higher temperatures that year made the drought a lot worse, she said. It also helped that there was excess soil moisture that carried over from 2019.
The southwestern corner of the state is in moderate drought, according to the Aug. 20 analysis from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of western South Dakota is abnormally dry. Moderate drought conditions were also recording in the far southeastern corner of the state and the northeast.
“Our rainfall has not kept up with the water demands,” Edwards said, adding that’s not unusual for this time of year.
Iowa was experiencing dry conditions across the state, with a pocket of extreme drought around Carroll County and the surrounding counties.
The Midwest climate is trending toward wetter fall seasons. The Pacific Northwest is predicted to see a wet fall, Edwards pointed out, which could be a set up for la Nina conditions. A la nina winter in South Dakota brings colder than average temperatures.
“It may be time to think about getting some extra feedstuffs and hay to get through some colder periods this winter,” Edwards said.