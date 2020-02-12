Cold temperatures this week should keep things frozen pretty solid, but it's the time of year when spring thaws bring weight limits on heavy loads in the name of preserving public roads.
Spring load restrictions in South Dakota can be placed on state highways between Feb. 15 and April 30. The effective date is determined by weather and road conditions.
When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the Department of Transportation website. A map of proposed spring load restrictions is posted at: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions and on the SDDOT’s 5-1-1 website https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/.
A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically. Go to: https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS
Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.