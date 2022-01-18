Water’s right for seafood production in Midwest

One of the fastest-growing segments of agriculture has nothing to do with putting seeds in the ground. There are no tractors, augers or combines in sight.
Instead, it features a lot of water and little creatures that swim in it.
Aquaculture has been around for some time, but it recently started growing at an accelerated pace and in places that may take you by surprise.
A lot of new projects have been announced not only in the Midwest but across the central U.S., far from any ocean. One big new trend in aquaculture has opened the practice up to any location in the country.
It’s called recirculating aquaculture systems, or RAS, explained Mark Luecke, the CEO of Prairie AquaTech in Brookings, South Dakota. RAS allows shrimp and fish to be grown in a tank-based system that recirculates up to 99% of the water.
“That means you no longer need to have access to a large freshwater or saltwater source,” Luecke said.
The water circulates through what are called bio-filters, which remove waste. If someone decides to raise shrimp, they’ll need to bring in salt to circulate through the system, as many shrimp species live in saltwater.
Tru Shrimp is another aquaculture business based in Balaton, Minnesota. Michael Ziebell is the president and CEO. He says they do things a little bit differently than what might be considered a traditional RAS system. The company uses a patented “Tidal Basin” technology to help recreate natural ocean currents, which helps in reducing stress and creates an environment in which shrimp can thrive.
The Tru Shrimp Company is planning to build its first production facility in Madison, South Dakota.
The system is based on shallower water, and the company has implemented some new techniques.
“Essentially, we’re reclaiming and reusing the water,” he said. “We clean it, reclaim it, and send it back through the system. Here at Tru Shrimp, we think it’s the most sustainable methodology for shrimp production.”
So, the next logical question might be, “how does aquaculture fit under the agriculture umbrella? Luecke offered a simple answer.
“It’s the ‘farming’ of fish or shrimp,” he said, “or just about any aquatic species. Some people even farm seaweed, which is grown as a source for food for humans.”
Some of the most popular “aquatic livestock” that businesses raise include salmon and other finfish like trout or catfish. The reason for that is simplicity in dealing with waste. For example, food takes over an hour to move through the digestive tract in salmon. That makes salmon much more efficient at absorbing nutrients from their food. Shrimp goes in the other direction.
“The fecal matter of salmon is depleted of its nutrients, which makes the water easier to manage,” Ziebell said. “A marine animal like shrimp has a digestive tract of 20 minutes or less. Its waste is very rich in nutrients, so you need a more robust system to clean the water.
“I would describe raising salmon and other finfish as the path of least resistance because it’s the easiest to manage,” he added.
Farmers play an important role in feeding these aquatic species. Soybeans are a part of feeding fish and shrimp, something that led to the development of Prairie AquaTech. Luecke said South Dakota State University researchers wanted to increase the inclusion of commodity crops like soybeans into the diets of fish and shrimp.
The researchers developed a fermentation process for soybean meal that removes many of the nutritional components that the fish and shrimp can’t digest. Prairie AquaTech concentrates the protein in that process to produce a high-quality protein ingredient, which a feed manufacturer would extrude into a pellet that’s fed to the fish or shrimp.
“Our fermentation process is pre-digesting the soybean meal so that they get the good things they want, and it removes the bad things in there that they don’t want,” Luecke said. “Our primary business is manufacturing that protein product called ME-PRO, for feed.”
However, that doesn’t mean Prairie AquaTech doesn’t have its feet in the water, so to speak. As part of its continuing efforts to scale up the business, the company has a 30,000-square-foot research facility in Brookings, South Dakota. The structure includes a feed mill and a recirculating aquaculture system.
“We raise our fish and shrimp to better understand how the ingredients and other technologies perform in a RAS system,” Luecke added. “There are even other companies that want us to test their ingredients and technology.”
Like many other MIdwest businesses, both Tru Shrimp and Prairie AquaTech rely on locally sourced commodities to feed their fish and make their feed, respectively.
“About 11% of the diet for our shrimp is hard red wheat,” Ziebell said of the Tru Shrimp diet. “We get that out of the Red River Valley to the north of here.”
So, what’s it like to raise shrimp? When shrimp hatch, it takes about 21 days for them to hit the post-larval stage. The shrimp then go through seven stages of metamorphosis before they reach adulthood. Ziebell said the last metamorphosis is the one that “finally makes them look like shrimp.”
To provide some perspective, when the shrimp hit that post-larval stage, they don’t look like a typical shrimp.
“They’re .007 grams. For a point of reference, that’s about the size of an adult human’s eyelash,” Ziebell said.
Minnesota has 25 registered, licensed aquaculture farmers with most of the fish being used as bait or restocking populations in ponds and lakes. Amy Schrank thinks there’s a missed opportunity there.
They leave the hatchery at 21 days and move to what they call ‘Grow Out’ in Tru Shrimp tidal basins. It takes 123 days to grow a 35-gram shrimp.
Aquaculture should continue to grow in the years ahead. Ziebell said Americans consume 1.6 billion pounds of shrimp, with the per capita consumption at 4.6 pounds per person. The demand is there, but Ziebell said the goal is to produce more of our shrimp and rely less on other countries and regions of the globe to meet that demand.
“Contrary to what you saw in the movies, Forrest Gump didn’t catch all that shrimp down in the Gulf of Mexico,” Ziebell said with a laugh. “The gulf only meets 6% of our demand. We get most of our shrimp from ponds in Southeast Asia, and there are all kinds of problems with that.
“Those problems include disease, no traceability, and they, unfortunately, have slavery in the supply chain in that part of the world,” he added. “We had a major retailer that sells a lot of shrimp tell us if they could quit buying from that part of the world, they’d do it right away.”
As traditional livestock producers know all too well, feed costs are a big part of the business expenses. The same holds with aquaculture and feeding fish or shrimp. Anytime you can lower your input costs as a producer, you do it.
“50 or 60% of the cost of raising fish or shrimp is feed,” Luecke said.
That’s why sourcing locally is important.
“Until we could get more soy or corn into fish and shrimp, it would have been very hard to start an aquaculture operation in the Midwest,” he said.
It turns out that farmed fish thrive just fine on a vegetarian diet, and a South Dakota comp…
Once companies like Prairie AquaTech figured out how to make soy a more palatable ingredient for aquaculture species, feed ingredients could be grown locally, he added.
“That reduces costs for aquaculture businesses and meant things could finally begin to grow in the Midwest,” he said.
Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.