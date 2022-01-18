Water’s right for seafood production in Midwest

One of the fastest-growing segments of agriculture has nothing to do with putting seeds in the ground. There are no tractors, augers or combines in sight.

Instead, it features a lot of water and little creatures that swim in it.

Aquaculture has been around for some time, but it recently started growing at an accelerated pace and in places that may take you by surprise.

A lot of new projects have been announced not only in the Midwest but across the central U.S., far from any ocean. One big new trend in aquaculture has opened the practice up to any location in the country.

It’s called recirculating aquaculture systems, or RAS, explained Mark Luecke, the CEO of Prairie AquaTech in Brookings, South Dakota. RAS allows shrimp and fish to be grown in a tank-based system that recirculates up to 99% of the water.

“That means you no longer need to have access to a large freshwater or saltwater source,” Luecke said.

The water circulates through what are called bio-filters, which remove waste. If someone decides to raise shrimp, they’ll need to bring in salt to circulate through the system, as many shrimp species live in saltwater.

Tru Shrimp is another aquaculture business based in Balaton, Minnesota. Michael Ziebell is the president and CEO. He says they do things a little bit differently than what might be considered a traditional RAS system. The company uses a patented “Tidal Basin” technology to help recreate natural ocean currents, which helps in reducing stress and creates an environment in which shrimp can thrive.