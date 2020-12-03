The Watertown Winter Farm Show will be a little quieter due to COVID-19, but the sound of livestock will still echo through the stalls and the show ring.
The show set for Feb. 10-13, 2021 in Watertown, South Dakota, will have no commercial farm show booths and no educational programs. The livestock shows and sales for cattle, sheep and goats will go on for the 76th year.
Since 1946, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee has organizing the Watertown Winter Farm Show, which included first annual South Dakota Angus Association show and sale and the South Dakota Purebred Sheep Association bred ewe show and sale.
"It was started as a cattle show with just a few sponsors to get going. This year we will go back to our roots," said an email from the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee sent the morning of Dec. 3.
The show will kick off Feb. 10 at the Codington County Extension Complex by recognizing the Farm Show Dedication Honorees and scholarships awardees. Masks will be encouraged and provided during the event, along with hand sanitizer stations.
The 2021 State Crop Show will continue as planned and judging will take place on Feb. 5. All entries will be on display at the Codington County Extension Complex during the week of the farm show.
To involve youth, the committee is having a Farm Safety Poster Contest. Winning posters will be displayed at Farm Credit Services of America, as well as the Farm Show Facebook page and website.
The 4-H lunch stand will still be providing a meal.
"It is our sincere hope that when we are able to gather again, hopefully in 2022, that all will come back to see us, and enjoy our show," the committee email said. "Until then stay safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you real soon!"
For more information, visit www.watertownwinterfarmshow.com, visit the Watertown Winter Farm Show Facebook page or contact Kelsey at the Watertown Chamber via email at kelsey@watertownsd.com.