Wessington farmer Jeff Lakner honored as Ag Ambassador

A friend of agriculture, a pioneer of cooperative development, and a leader in regenerative agricultural practices, Jeff Lakner of Wessington, South Dakota was honored at the 2021 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Summit as the Ag Ambassador of the year.

Lakner, who has been CEO of Lakner Farms since 1981, has served on co-op boards for much of his professional career. A board member of South Dakota Wheat Growers Association – now Agtegra – and Land O’Lakes helped shape his career into that of a leader. But as a pioneer in ag promotion, Lakner said that South Dakota is unique in that everyone is usually seen working together to better the state.

“There is a large number of individuals in our state, both men and women, that have worked for so many years to promote our state,” Lakner said a few days before his award presentation on July 9. “The things they do for local communities, economic development.”

Lakner Farms LLC, which is a 4,500 acre diversified crop and livestock farm in Wessington, implements many regenerative practices, and Lakner said both the state’s producers and the co-ops have helped shape the operation. With the ability to work closely with so many producers, Lakner credited his time on co-op boards with helping shape his perspective.

Over the last few months, Lakner has closely worked with South Dakota Ag Secretary Hunter Roberts on the new Dakota Events Complex at the state fairgrounds in Huron. After 40 years in the business, Lakner said he was still floored when Roberts gave him a call one afternoon to persuade him to take a trip down to Sioux Falls to receive his award.