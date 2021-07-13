Wessington farmer Jeff Lakner honored as Ag Ambassador

A friend of agriculture, a pioneer of cooperative development, and a leader in regenerative agricultural practices, Jeff Lakner of Wessington, South Dakota was honored at the 2021 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Summit as the Ag Ambassador of the year.
Lakner, who has been CEO of Lakner Farms since 1981, has served on co-op boards for much of his professional career. A board member of South Dakota Wheat Growers Association – now Agtegra – and Land O’Lakes helped shape his career into that of a leader. But as a pioneer in ag promotion, Lakner said that South Dakota is unique in that everyone is usually seen working together to better the state.
“There is a large number of individuals in our state, both men and women, that have worked for so many years to promote our state,” Lakner said a few days before his award presentation on July 9. “The things they do for local communities, economic development.”
Lakner Farms LLC, which is a 4,500 acre diversified crop and livestock farm in Wessington, implements many regenerative practices, and Lakner said both the state’s producers and the co-ops have helped shape the operation. With the ability to work closely with so many producers, Lakner credited his time on co-op boards with helping shape his perspective.
Over the last few months, Lakner has closely worked with South Dakota Ag Secretary Hunter Roberts on the new Dakota Events Complex at the state fairgrounds in Huron. After 40 years in the business, Lakner said he was still floored when Roberts gave him a call one afternoon to persuade him to take a trip down to Sioux Falls to receive his award.
“He said: ‘Going back to that day, I think it would be very cool to be in Sioux Falls during the Ag Summit,’” Lakner said.
After parking his vehicle on the side of the road and taking it all in, Lakner said it was a joy to be chosen and he feels honored by the decision. Although, he is still surprised that among everyone he knows in the industry, the secret was kept for Roberts to surprise him with.
The news sparked reflection, and Lakner said that over his time in South Dakota he’s been able to watch the state grow from a simple commodity state to a powerhouse of agricultural production. Early in his career, corn and soybean growth exploded in South Dakota after having been deemed “unsuitable” for the mainstays of commodity production.
Within the next few decades, Lakner saw bioprocessing plants sprout out of the countryside and now ethanol and biodiesel plants mark incredible accomplishments for the rapid growth of South Dakota agriculture.
With more rail facilities, dairy cows and processing plants entering the state every day, Lakner said the biggest changes yet to come are actually in harmonizing large production and small niche farms.
He said he believes the next thing to evolve in South Dakota are those looking to return to small grains, organic food and locally sourced food for Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
“We have a neighbor that just converted a large number of acres to organic,” he said. “I think we will see a shift of those acres to a local-market type flavor.”
With a background in co-op governance and advocating on the behalf of farmers everywhere, Lakner said having sustainability at the forefront of every kind of farmer’s mind is something South Dakota does consistently and will continue to do.
A word of advice for farmers still looking to establish a foothold, Lakner said, is to simply be cognizant of all the trends around us.
“(You have to) learn from every segment of food and agriculture that you can,” he said.
Lakner acknowledged how difficult the task can be, as many farmers do not have the free time to explore consumer and production trends. But it’s worth the effort, he said.
“The more a young producer can learn about those things, the better off they will be,” he said. “It's not going to be easy.”
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.