Producers with fall-planted crops in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming must apply for crop insurance coverage for the 2021 crop year before the Sept. 30 sales closing date, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency.
Current policyholders making changes to their existing coverage also have until the Sept. 30 to do so.
The deadline applies to the following crops and states:
Fall Planted Wheat with Winter Coverage - Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming
Forage Production - Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming
Forage (Alfalfa) Seed - Select counties in Montana and Wyoming
Rye - Select counties in North Dakota and South Dakota
Producers will need to provide the percentage of ground cover and the live alfalfa stems per square foot on the Forage Production Underwriting Report to determine insurability and type classification.
Producers may select from several crop insurance coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies. They are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2021 crop year.
A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the Risk Management Agency Agent Locator.
Producers can use the RMA Cost Estimator to get a premium amount estimate of their insurance needs online. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at www.rma.usda.gov.