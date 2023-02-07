With the calendar turning to February and cold temperatures settling in, it must mean it’s time for the Watertown Winter Farm Show.

The show runs Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex, 1910 W. Kemp Ave., in Watertown, South Dakota.

The livestock ring will be a busy place with cattle shows throughout the week. The Angus and Herefords kick things off Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. Sales start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and at 11 a.m. Friday.

All the top cattle from the breed shows compete for the Supreme Row title at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Saturday, the livestock ring will be busy again with the 4-H calf show.

The official dedication of the 78th annual show takes place in the livestock ring at noon Wednesday. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee will honor two citizens who have long been part of the farm show. This year’s honorees are business owner John K. Weismantel and banker Jeff Heesch. Read their stories on the following pages to learn how they’ve contributed over the decades.

Commercial booths will be set up throughout the Extension Complex. There are more than 150 vendors signed up. Booths are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

There are activities for all ages at the winter farm show. Educational programs throughout the week cover everything from estate planning to diet and health topics.

South Dakota’s own ag advocate Amanda Radke will give a talk Friday at 1 p.m. on how to connect with consumers. Get a grain and livestock market update at 2 p.m. Thursday with Joe Camp of Commstock Investments.

Kids can take part in a Lego contest Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The farm show is also home to the state crop show, a farm safety poster contest and a home show featuring quilts and photography.

Hear updates on what’s going on in Pierre from local legislators when they take the microphone in the livestock ring for a cracker barrel Saturday at 8 a.m.

Enjoy some music with Thursday Night Live when Greg Hanson and the Backroads play the Watertown Event Center from 6-9 p.m.

A full schedule of events and more information can be found online at watertownwinterfarmshow.com.