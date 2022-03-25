With eyes on Ukraine, Russia – don’t forget about China

While the world has its eyes focused on Ukraine and Russia, two other nation’s America’s ag producers should keep a close eye on are China and Canada, said Ryan Bernstein of McGuireWoods Consulting.

A North Dakota farm kid, whose parents still farm near Bottineau, Bernstein serves as senior vice president of federal public affairs for the Washington, D.C., public affairs firm and remains active in agricultural issues on Capitol Hill.

“Russia doesn't have many places to turn to sell its wheat and other products because of the sanctions that have been placed on the country from the EU and other markets throughout the world,” he said.

While not a Russian ally, China has the potential to be one of the few nations who might be willing to purchase some of Russia’s commodities at a “steep discount,” Bernstein said.

If China does buy from Russia, the question then becomes how much they will still need to purchase from the United States.

“We'll be watching to see how that impacts the commitments that they made to buy American commodity products,” Bernstein said.

After all, they promised they would.

On Feb. 14, 2020, Phase 1 of a trade agreement between the U.S and China went into effect. Under the deal, China agreed to increase purchases of certain American products and services by $200 billion between that date and Dec. 31, 2021.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, China had purchased only 57% of the total U.S. goods and services exports that it had committed to buy under the agreement.