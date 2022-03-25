With eyes on Ukraine, Russia – don’t forget about China

While the world has its eyes focused on Ukraine and Russia, two other nation’s America’s ag producers should keep a close eye on are China and Canada, said Ryan Bernstein of McGuireWoods Consulting.
A North Dakota farm kid, whose parents still farm near Bottineau, Bernstein serves as senior vice president of federal public affairs for the Washington, D.C., public affairs firm and remains active in agricultural issues on Capitol Hill.
“Russia doesn't have many places to turn to sell its wheat and other products because of the sanctions that have been placed on the country from the EU and other markets throughout the world,” he said.
While not a Russian ally, China has the potential to be one of the few nations who might be willing to purchase some of Russia’s commodities at a “steep discount,” Bernstein said.
If China does buy from Russia, the question then becomes how much they will still need to purchase from the United States.
“We'll be watching to see how that impacts the commitments that they made to buy American commodity products,” Bernstein said.
After all, they promised they would.
On Feb. 14, 2020, Phase 1 of a trade agreement between the U.S and China went into effect. Under the deal, China agreed to increase purchases of certain American products and services by $200 billion between that date and Dec. 31, 2021.
As of Jan. 1, 2022, China had purchased only 57% of the total U.S. goods and services exports that it had committed to buy under the agreement.
“They've been short buying some of the commodities that they said they were going to buy,” Bernstein said.
Even if China does buy from Russia this year, Bernstein said there is much to be determined for the future.
“Will there be a tighter partnership between Russia and China in overall trade moving forward or is the a one-year deal where China buys a lot from Russia at a steep discount and then returns to business as normal?” he said. “That's something that is too early to tell at this point, but it’s one of the things that could affect overall trade policy moving forward.”
China’s decision to halt fertilizer exports will further exacerbate American farmer’s woes as fertilizer and other input prices steadily climb.
“China is also a major exporter of fertilizer, and they're part of the problem we've had because they put some blockades on exports of fertilizer, keeping it at home,” South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott VanderWal said.
That’s where Canada comes in, Bernstein said.
While China and Russia are both major players in the fertilizer export game, Canada also has an ample supply.
Supply chain issues were already a problem before the war in Ukraine started, but with China and Russian fertilizer likely off the table, Canada’s supply becomes even more important.
However, Canada’s railroad labor disputes are causing concerns about that.
“If there are now hang-ups in Canada, it’s going to have a real big effect in the Dakotas,” Bernstein said.
He added that U.S. elected officials, particularly in the Dakota and Montana regions, have pressed the importance of keeping those lines open to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We need to make sure that the fertilizer supply chain remains as strong as possible, especially during the spring season,” he said.
As if input costs and questions aren’t enough to worry about, markets will continue to be very volatile, both VanderWal and Bernstein said.
Reports indicate that this year is going to be very difficult for Ukraine to get back on its feet regarding agricultural production.
“This year is probably going to be an almost total failure,” Bernstein said.
As Ukraine is the “breadbasket of the world,” exporting nearly 30% of the world’s wheat, demand for that crop along with many others will dramatically increase.
The markets have responded accordingly with record-setting commodity pricing.
VanderWal cautioned producers not to get too overly optimistic but to take advantage of the opportunities while they are present, because they may not last long.
“When there were rumors that Russia and Ukraine were talking about some kind of a peace agreement, corn dropped about 30 cents a bushel. The next day, when it was evident that the talks went nowhere, the market went back up,” he said.
“We're going to see some pretty wild gyrations as this thing progresses,” he said.
While the situation in Ukraine is heart-wrenching, Bernstein gave thanks for living in the United States. Grocery store shelves in the nation will most likely remain full “because we're the most efficient, frankly, the best producing commodity country in the world.”
Even with full shelves and boosted commodity prices, the dark cloud of reality hovers over the world as photos of bombed-out maternity wards, decimated homes and more than 3 million displaced men, women and children continue to fill our screens day after day.
“You certainly have to be in prayer for the people of Ukraine,” VanderWal said. “Those people are getting a lot of pain and suffering and disaster, and it’s nothing they deserve.”
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.