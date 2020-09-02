A new survey for women in agriculture is hoping to help program coordinators better understand the community and leadership roles of women farmers, ranchers, growers and agriculturalists.
Annie’s Project is taking a closer look at agricultural women’s involvement with its new survey, the Agriculture Women’s Community & Leadership Survey. Responses are due Sept. 7 at https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bpVDmVIC9jGz4mp.
The survey is asking what are your leadership aspirations and what are the barriers to achieving those aspirations, and what motivates you to be involved in leadership roles. The results will be used to help design educational programs to expand women’s involvement in their communities and agricultural organizations.
“Our interest is to strengthen rural and agricultural communities by tapping into the talents of the women living and working there,” said Doris Mold, Annie’s Project Co-CEO.
“It is critical for us to also develop an understanding of the tools that they need to become more effective leaders in their communities,” co-CEO Dr. Karisha Devlin added.
Annie’s Project aims to empower farm and ranch women and growers to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.
The survey will take approximately 10 minutes and all responses are anonymous.