'Working for agriculture,' Noem highlights challenges, opportunities for farmers

Speaking on the importance of farmers sharing their stories, as well as the newly merged South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Gov. Kristi Noem focused on everything agriculture as she welcomed attendees of the South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 9.
In her brief address, she said that South Dakota’s safe and secure food production is a national security measure that can help support the nation.
“America has always had the policy to have an abundant, safe food supply,” Noem said. “More and more every day we have to tell our story.”
As governor, Noem said that she has worked with lawmakers to free up the regulations surrounding farming to let farmers continue to “lead the nation.” With a relatively low unemployment rate of 2.8%,she said South Dakota is open for people to move into the state and fill the nearly 28,000 open jobs.
“A lot of people that picked up their lives and came to South Dakota want to be like us and have our way of life,” she said.
With the growth, however, has come growing pains. Noem said the state is suffering from increased costs in both goods and housing. Regardless of change, agriculture remains “the driving force in everything we do,” she said.
The ag industry continues to lead the state with 125,000 jobs supported by the industry and a $22 billion impact. Because of this, Noem said events like the Ag Summit can help farmers come together at least once a year and pool thoughts and ideas. She said relationships are formed during events like the summit, which is held in a different area of the state each year but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year’s event included a tour of the Brian Alderson farm and its 600-head confined cattle barn and a tour of Cherry Rock Farms, which grows produce near Brandon, South Dakota. Talks included an economic overview with David Widmar, a discussion on exports by Paul Sorenson of the Food Exports Association of the Midwest, and the story of how two South Dakota ranch families came together to create Dakota Pure Bison during the pandemic.
Being able to learn from other producers helps continue the heritage South Dakotans have built, Noem said.
“There is no one else in the state that knows exactly how you feel when the challenges come, but also when the successes arrive,” she said.
The largest part of her speech was dedicated to the new Department of Ag and Natural Resources. Noem said there have been many questions on merging the departments but she said the main goal was to make sure that every aspect of agricultural life was impacted by a department that understood agriculture.
“I want those out there who assign permits to have an agricultural background,” she said. “I don’t want people to be out on your operations who don't understand how your operations work.”
With the changes have come more programs for wildlife in South Dakota. Noem said pheasant populations are growing in the state and working lands programs that built wildlife habitats are succeeding with more programs on the horizon.
For livestock, Noem said that two key areas are being looked at in the state and that’s facility access and packing access. Noem said the new Dakota Events Center in Huron will open South Dakota to the largest national livestock and horse shows.
Regarding meat packers, Noem addressed the issues with consolidation in the livestock market and said new grants opened during the 2021 legislative session will help push new businesses to open for not only South Dakota consumers, but national consumers.
“We had over 99 different operations get grants across South Dakota to expand their processing facilities,” Noem said.
Closing her speech, Noem said that she encourages farmers to remain positive, even though the negativity.
“The world is still run by people who show up,” she said. “People who show up move policies and inspire ideas. It’s hard when you see crops burn up and you don’t have any hay, but this world is desperate for optimism. This world is hungry for people who are happy. You will draw people to you because of that hope and optimism you provide.”
