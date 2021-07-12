'Working for agriculture,' Noem highlights challenges, opportunities for farmers

Speaking on the importance of farmers sharing their stories, as well as the newly merged South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Gov. Kristi Noem focused on everything agriculture as she welcomed attendees of the South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 9.

In her brief address, she said that South Dakota’s safe and secure food production is a national security measure that can help support the nation.

“America has always had the policy to have an abundant, safe food supply,” Noem said. “More and more every day we have to tell our story.”

As governor, Noem said that she has worked with lawmakers to free up the regulations surrounding farming to let farmers continue to “lead the nation.” With a relatively low unemployment rate of 2.8%,she said South Dakota is open for people to move into the state and fill the nearly 28,000 open jobs.

“A lot of people that picked up their lives and came to South Dakota want to be like us and have our way of life,” she said.

With the growth, however, has come growing pains. Noem said the state is suffering from increased costs in both goods and housing. Regardless of change, agriculture remains “the driving force in everything we do,” she said.

The ag industry continues to lead the state with 125,000 jobs supported by the industry and a $22 billion impact. Because of this, Noem said events like the Ag Summit can help farmers come together at least once a year and pool thoughts and ideas. She said relationships are formed during events like the summit, which is held in a different area of the state each year but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.