Growing up, Brenda Reis loved working cattle with her siblings, and when she and David married and moved onto his family’s Reliance, South Dakota ranch, she enjoyed helping him with cattle chores.
Becoming a mom didn’t change her opportunity to work outdoors.
“I took them with me. If I was checking cattle, they would ride along on the horse with me or in the pickup, until they were old enough to ride their own horses,” Reis said.
As her children – Shawn, April, Shane and Zane – grew up, their tradition of working together as a family stuck.
With all their children living within 15 miles of the ranch, she also gets to see her grandkids quite a bit when the family comes together to work cattle.
“Even today with COVID, working cattle together is one way we can be together, but still maintain social distancing,” she said.
To help the grandkids feel connected to the family ranch, when their grandchildren turned 5, she and Dave gave them a heifer calf.
“It makes it fun for them to know that certain cows are theirs and the money earned from the sale of offspring goes into a college fund for each grandchild,” Reis said.
Work on the ranch is never done, but Reis says if her kids were involved in something, she and Dave made time for it. Even though it’s tough with 12 grandkids, they continue this tradition, making time away from ranchwork to watch their grandkids show livestock in 4-H, rodeo or play school sports.
“I’ve always been glad our job was not a 9-to-5 job. With ranching, (there’s no exact timeline) it’s work that you need to make sure gets done,” Reis said. “Our kids totally remember that we went to things. They also remember the one time we didn’t.”
Along with making time for grandkids’ activities, Reis said she also tries to set aside time to take them camping and fishing together or to invite them over for “grandkids’ night.”
It’s a tradition that began when her oldest grandkids – teenagers now – were preschool age. She and Dave set aside a Friday night each month and all the grandkids spend the night at the ranch.
“Their favorite thing is to hear stories of when their folks were kids or about what we did as kids,” she said.
Rodeo is another pastime she and Dave enjoy sharing with their children. It began when their kids were young and the couple helped organize the local Play Days Rodeo.
More than 40 years later they remain involved.
“We have always been involved in our community,” she said. “We taught our children that if you want to see change or make a difference in your community, you need to do it yourself. All our kids are actively involved in the community as well.”
