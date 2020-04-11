A woman uses an electric sander to remove dirt from egg shells around 1950 in this photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum’s Sudlow Collection. Several years earlier, hand sanding eggs was the norm.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.