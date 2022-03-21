You’re not alone: Mental health resources for farmers, ranchers and rural communities

Rising input costs. Falling markets. The future of the family farm. A looming war.
There is an endless list of things outside a farmer’s control that have a direct impact on their livelihoods.
After a while, those things can pile up.
Sometimes, the weight is too much to bear and a farmer takes their own life. In 2020, suicide was the 10th most common cause of death in South Dakota.
In fact, the suicide rate of those that work in agriculture is one and half times higher than those who work in other industries.
It’s an issue Karl Oehlke decided to do something about in 2019.
Oehlke works as a certified physician assistant at Avera Medical Group University Psychiatry Associates in Sioux Falls.
He’s also a farmer.
Oehlke grows corn and soybeans on a third generation farm near Hartford.
“That year we were dealing with a lot of issues. It started raining early, it got extremely cold. The crops were wet, it was late. I was combining through ice and breaking ice in the field,” he said.
Oehlke realized at that moment that even though struggling with a mental health concern is a common occurrence, he was seeing very few of his fellow farmers at his practice.
“We just weren’t seeing that demographic and I knew that those folks are out there and likely struggling,” he said.
When he asked himself what he could do, he had the idea to create a mental health hotline specifically tailored toward farmers and ranchers.
Oehlke wondered, “Could we get the idea out there that there is someone in mental health that is actively involved in farming like myself who is able to understand the trials and tribulations that these folks are going through?”
It turned out, they could.
In 2019, the Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline was born.
Since then, the hotline has had nearly 1,500 calls from 11 different states.
Farmers, ranchers, their families and people who live in rural communities can call the free and confidential hotline 24 hours a day. The hotline is staffed by trained assessment counselors who put callers in touch with vital mental health resources.
Sometimes, those resources aren’t where a farmer or rancher might live. That’s by design, Oehlke said.
“One of the biggest concerns that we still have is the stigma behind mental health,” he said.
It’s an unfortunate truth that for many people in rural America, while impressively resilient, they perceive asking for help as a sign of weakness.
Oehlke was prepared to deal with that head on.
The assessment counselors at Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline often point callers to resources outside of their own communities in order to protect their privacy.
“They may be just outside Aberdeen, but they're not comfortable going to Aberdeen because they know therapists or psychiatrists or the doctor there. Those are people that they might see at a basketball game or a wrestling meet, so they might be more comfortable coming down to Sioux Falls, Brookings or Madison,” Oehlke said.
“We're going to try to coordinate getting them the help set up wherever they would prefer to be seen.”
Oehlke says one of the biggest messages he tries to get across is that no one is alone. “Everyone feels alone,” he said.
He regularly tries to instill the fact that getting help for yourself or listening to a spouse or family member to get help is not weak. It’s the very opposite.
“That should resonate as strength. That should resonate as resiliency,” he said.
“Production agriculture, whether it's ranching or farming, is an autonomous occupation. A lot of times you're on a horse by yourself or you're alone in a tractor or pickup for long periods of time. A lot of times people feel alone as part of the job.”
On top of feeling isolated, Oehlke said many individuals also feel that no one else could possibly have the types of feelings that they’re having.
That’s simply not true, Oehlke said.
One in three individuals struggles with a mental health concern at some point. Those numbers are likely higher in rural communities.
Like Oehlke, Andrea Bjornestad, associate professor and mental health specialist with South Dakota State University Extension, spends a good portion of her time spreading the word about the importance of mental health for farmers and ranchers.
She pointed out that external factors and stressors such as low market prices and increasing input cost create tough decisions for producers.
These tough decisions often result in self-blame.
“My most recent study found that self-blame, not mental illness, was the primary reason farmers took their own lives,” Bjornestad said.
In an effort to reduce farmer suicide, Bjornestad was a driving force behind a new voucher program that connects farmers and ranchers with mental health resources.
The Behavioral Health Voucher Program is a collaboration between SDSU Extension, the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Department of Social Services. The program offers funding assistance and support for mental health and substance use services for farmers and ranchers and their families across the state. Along with services, the vouchers also can cover transportation and medication costs.
The services covered by the voucher can be either in-person or via telemedicine.
For more information about the vouchers, visit 605strong.com.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health concerns or thoughts of suicide, call the Avera Mental Health Hotline number at 1-800-691-4336, the Farm Aid Hotline at 800-FARM-AID or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.