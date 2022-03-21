You’re not alone: Mental health resources for farmers, ranchers and rural communities

Rising input costs. Falling markets. The future of the family farm. A looming war.

There is an endless list of things outside a farmer’s control that have a direct impact on their livelihoods.

After a while, those things can pile up.

Sometimes, the weight is too much to bear and a farmer takes their own life. In 2020, suicide was the 10th most common cause of death in South Dakota.

In fact, the suicide rate of those that work in agriculture is one and half times higher than those who work in other industries.

It’s an issue Karl Oehlke decided to do something about in 2019.

Oehlke works as a certified physician assistant at Avera Medical Group University Psychiatry Associates in Sioux Falls.

He’s also a farmer.

Oehlke grows corn and soybeans on a third generation farm near Hartford.

“That year we were dealing with a lot of issues. It started raining early, it got extremely cold. The crops were wet, it was late. I was combining through ice and breaking ice in the field,” he said.

Oehlke realized at that moment that even though struggling with a mental health concern is a common occurrence, he was seeing very few of his fellow farmers at his practice.

“We just weren’t seeing that demographic and I knew that those folks are out there and likely struggling,” he said.

When he asked himself what he could do, he had the idea to create a mental health hotline specifically tailored toward farmers and ranchers.