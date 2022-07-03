Summer is here and the garden is in

I was in my potato patch one recent morning, picking and squishing potato bugs while thinking random garden thoughts.

For one, it’s difficult to believe I’m already squishing bugs when a few weeks ago frost was my main concern. And it was less than a week ago that I dared to drag off all the plastic, the blankets, the extension cords attached to lightbulbs and the buckets – all of which are still on the ready just in case.

But I guess that’s just the way it goes when you only have a week or so of spring weather.

In any case, summer is suddenly here and, amazingly enough after an unusually tough start, my garden is in the ground and, for the time being, thriving!

As mentioned, my potatoes are already leafy enough to attract bugs; my squashes are beginning to flower; the asparagus – after freezing several times – has provided half a dozen side dishes, likewise the spinach, the rhubarb made several desserts, the broccoli and cabbages are burgeoning under the insect netting, and the greenhouse cucumbers are beginning to set fruit, with the peppers and tomatoes not far behind.

With such a long stretch of cool temps, I decided to plant a big batch of peas and a small patch of corn. If cool weather makes a comeback, the peas should do well. If we warm up a lot, I’ll moderate the heat with shade clothes.

And, of course, the corn will do well if we have a normal summer.

I’m somewhat concerned about my squashes, some of which started setting fruit before I transplanted them into the garden. Because of the cold, I had to leave them in small greenhouse containers quite a bit longer than usual.

I read somewhere that vegetables, when they get stressed, sometimes set fruit early in an attempt to produce seed before bad conditions kill them off. I’ll be curious to see if warm weather gets them back in the groove and they produce a normal crop.

Not too many weeks ago, we were still eating last year’s onions -- solid and crisp for a record eight months in storage.

I planted even more onions this year and they have now straightened up after many sad weeks spent shivering in the frost. I plan on roasting, marinating and sautéing onions much more frequently this coming winter.

With the soil thoroughly warmed up, I finished the planting season by sticking about a dozen green bean seeds in the last few empty spots. I don’t plan on canning beans this fall, as I still have at least two years’ supply. But we’ll enjoy eating fresh-picked beans either raw or steamed in late July or early August.

Besides my greenhouse and my outdoor plot, my grow bag garden is also moving along. Way too early, I planted lettuces, spinach and some bunching onions in five three-gallon grow bags and placed them on my deck.

There they endured many a cold and cloudy day, looking frail and wispy, even though I pampered them by taking them inside every night. I thinned them out a few times, and now they are beginning to thicken up. It looks like I’ll have at least enough lettuce and spinach for sandwich fixings.

However, the bunching onions are very tall, very skinny and not very bunchy.

I used another half dozen three-gallon bags for some extra cabbages, and dill, parsley and basil herbs. These are all doing well on the back patio, where it is shady in the morning and sunny in the afternoon. I’ll be interested to see if the cabbage moths discover their location, far from where they normally conduct their pesky incursions.

The good thing about three-gallon bags is that I can take them inside if severe thunderstorms with hail threaten, but my four 10-gallon bags with my potato experiment will have to stay outdoors. Since I plan on putting lots of mulch on top as the potatoes grow, hail shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Speaking of hail, it’s thundering as I’m writing this, and we have tornado and hail watches throughout the area. Oh well, at least the freeze warnings are done – at least I think they are.

Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine. Reach her at laura.tonkyn@gmail.com.

