Swine vet honored for service to pork industry

A career in veterinary medicine led one South Dakota doctor to researching with scientists around the world and make many lifetime friendships.
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council will honor Monte Fuhrman, with the Dedicated and Distinguished Service Award at the Master Pork Producers Banquet Jan. 13 in Sioux Falls.
The Dedicated and Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual who provides outstanding and dedicated service to South Dakota’s pork industry.
“Monte has certainly demonstrated this type of service,” said Greg Feenstra of Huron, a member of the pork council executive board. “We are so proud to honor him with this award.”
Fuhrman is a 1981 graduate of South Dakota State University with a 1985 doctorate in veterinary medicine from Iowa State University.
He said he’s thankful for his time in the veterinary practice and working with colleagues and associates at the Canistota Vet Clinic, Canistota/Freeman Veterinary Hospitals, Sioux Nation Ag Center, Fermentation Experts and Pipestone Veterinary Clinic.
He is now practicing independently on a limited basis. Fuhrman is licensed in South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Colorado.
He has served on the South Dakota Pork Swine Health Committee, American Association of Swine Veterinarians Nutrition Committee, American Association of Swine Veterinarians Praise Breakfast Planning Committee and is currently District 8 Representative (which includes South Dakota and Nebraska) to the American Association of Swine Veterinarians Board of Directors.
Fuhrman regularly lectures to pre-veterinary science students at South Dakota State University. He recently provided a lecture to the pathology team at the newly renovated SDSU Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory.
His research has involved influenza virus in swine, turkeys and humans with Dr. Jane Christopher Hennings. He studied controlled fermented liquid feeding technologies with Dr. Rob Fischer and food associated disease micro-organisms in offal bound for overseas markets with the National Pork Board and Dr. Alan Erickson at SDSU. He has consulted in Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico and China.
Monte and his wife, Kim, live in Sioux Falls and Spirit Lake, Iowa. His newly acquired “off-time” is spent visiting kids and grandkids and walking down to the lake and fishing off the dock.
Monte thanked everyone for the experience to practice swine veterinary medicine and for the life-time friendships.