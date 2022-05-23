The new beginnings that come with spring

Weather conditions are looking up and we have been presented with some beautiful days here in Zell.
We will begin corn planting this week, and hope to get the soybeans in shortly thereafter. With the warmer temperatures, we also will be giving spring shots and turning pairs out to grass.
There is something about the fresh, new beginnings that come with each spring. The bright green grass and growing crops, thanks to abundant moisture and warm sunshine; just feels good on the soul.
Since the beginning of April, we have matched (or surpassed) the total rainfall from 2021. Every pothole, low lying area, dugout, and creek have water in them. It is a huge blessing to begin the growing season this way, especially after the last 12 months.
Makes you excited to get things going and growing, and we are most definitely thankful for it. This year we will be planting the same rotation of corn (both for silage, and grain purposes), soybeans, and some forage for feed.
Additionally, the alfalfa is off to a great start and looks promising for the first cutting. Watching the lunar eclipse last night gave us some time to talk about the next few months.
And wow, these next 100 days are going to be busy. Between the crops, the cows, and welcoming baby number three, there will be little time to waste.