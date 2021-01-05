What’s happening at South Dakota Pork Congress?

SDPPC Annual Meetings
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14, 1:30 p.m.
Ramkota Amphitheater 1
Members of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council will address policy and programs Jan. 13-14 during the South Dakota Pork Producers Council’s annual meeting of the members checkoff and non-checkoff meetings. Budgets will be reviewed and members will vote on resolutions and bylaw changes.
The checkoff meeting will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 13. During this time, you will hear an update from National Pork Board CEO Bill Even. The National Pork Board 2022 pork forum delegate election will take place at 10 a.m.
The non-checkoff annual meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in Amphitheater I to address any issues related to public policy that may have an impact on South Dakota swine industry. The 2021 NPPC Pork Forum delegates will be elected at this time.
SIP RECEPTION AND
PORK PAC AUCTIONS
Thursday, Jan. 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Roosevelt/Lincoln/Jefferson Room
There will be a reception for anyone with an interest in the swine industry, including allied industry representatives, contract growers, employees, managers, partners or owners. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the Strategic Investment Program (SIP).
The reception will be held in the Roosevelt/Lincoln/Jefferson Room of the Ramkota 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
The 2021 Pork PAC fund raising activities will be held during this event.
CARVED HAM LUNCH
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m.
Rushmore Room
Come early to get your TQA Certification or get recertified. Then everyone is welcome to enjoy a delicious carved ham lunch sponsored by Lynch Livestock, followed by a talk by Steve Meyer at 1 p.m.
Then attend the PQA session to renew or get your PQA certificate. Wrap up your day with the Master Pork Producers Banquet starting at 5 p.m., were games are played and all participants have a chance to win prizes.
The live auction begins immediately after the Master Pork Producers Association Recognition Banquet at 6 p.m. were there will be more than 40 items sold from a variety of prizes, ranging from a hunting package, bath and body spa baskets and a variety of other prizes. The funds raised from this auction benefit the non-checkoff portion of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.
MASTER PORK PRODUCERS BANQUET
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner
Ramkota Rushmore Room
South Dakota’s Master Pork Producers Association honors pork producers and allied industry members at its annual banquet.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from Ashley Gelderman at AGelderman@standardnutrition.com or 605-335-9693 or the day of the event at the Pork Congress help desk. The cost is $25 a ticket or $200 for a table of eight.
All vendors are encouraged to attend and bring a guest. This would be a great opportunity to entertain your customers.
“Sold! What’s Next?” Live Auction and Games
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5 p.m.
Ramkota Rushmore Room
Games are played during the social hour starting at 5 p.m. to allow all participants a chance to win amazing prizes.
The live auction begins immediately after the Master Pork Producers Association Recognition Banquet on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 13.
There will be over 40 items will be sold – a variety of prizes that could range from pellet grills, a hunting package, spa packages and a variety of others.
The funds raised from this auction benefit the non-checkoff portion of the SDPPC.
BRAT LUNCH
Thursday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.
Rushmore Room
Come early and check out the trade show where there are over 160 vendors this year. Also, that morning, come to sit in on a panel discussion on “What did we learn from COVID-19 if ASF would break?”
After that, stay for a delicious brat lunch! Next, take in the non-checkoff meeting of the members followed by the Strategic Investment Program (SIP) membership reception where there will be delicious rack of pork and ribs to enjoy.
SIP MEMBERSHIP RECEPTION
Thursday, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m.
Roosevelt/Lincoln/Jefferson Room
Any pork producer who contributes to the Strategic Investment Program of the non-checkoff funds is welcome to join National Pork Producers Council staff for ribs, rack of pork and beverages. Anyone with an interest in the swine industry, including allied industry representatives, contract growers, employees, managers, partners or owners are encouraged to attend.
This is an opportunity to learn more about the SIP program. The Strategic Investment Program (SIP) is the primary source of funds for the National Pork Producers Council. Investors help NPPC fight for reasonable legislation and regulation, develop revenue and market opportunities and protect your livelihood.