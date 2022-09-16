No matter what, ag presses

If I had to pick a topic for this week’s article, it would be the extremely dry conditions we’re experiencing back home.
One of the reasons I’ve always loved living in South Dakota is to watch the winter turn into spring and summer and get to watch everything green up. But unfortunately, there hasn’t been a whole lot of green.
Even through some of the worst farming conditions we’ve seen in a while, agriculture must press on. Back at home, we’re still working on cutting some silage but some of it is getting too dry to cut.
We’re still seeing our rural roads busy with farmers trying to get more hay hauled in. As everyone is looking towards the future, lots of farmers think they may have to combine what little corn they have before their soybeans.
That’s just another result of our dry conditions.
We see the majority of the dry weather conditions affect our crops but when we switch gears to the livestock side of agriculture, we see these dry weather conditions affecting the cattle industry as well.
My family are some of the luckier cattle producers since we have working wells and good rural water systems in all of our pastures. Although it’s still a daily chore to go and check water tanks since it’s been so dry causing our stock dams to be empty, we are still very grateful to have good wells, so we don’t have to bring water out to all of our pastures.
As we continue to look forward, we can see giving calves their fall shots starting to creep up into the near future.
But if we look even farther out than that, we can start to predict that cattle producers may be weaning calves early. That’s again, due to the dry weather conditions.
I told you my topic for this article was going to be dry weather conditions. On the plus side, we got some yearling grass calves sold. We sold 188 head at 920 pounds. Those brought about $1.85 per pound which is a nice turn to see on the livestock end since we can’t expect to see much of a turn around in our crops for this year.
Some changes happened to the markets this summer due to the dry weather and they weren’t the best changes we could’ve had.
Speaking of changes, a big change happened in my life on Monday, Aug. 5.
I showed in my last 4-H stock show at the South Dakota State Fair. After 12 years of bringing some cattle and sheep up to the fair, this is definitely going to be a change for me.
I may not see it right now, but I know I’ll feel the change next summer.
Throughout my 12 years, I’ve experienced lots of ups and downs. I know what it feels like to win a few and come in bottom of my class even more times.
Although I may have lost more than I won, the winning feeling still sticks with me through it all and drives me to try to bring my livestock to a higher level of performance for the next show. Even though I’m done showing through 4-H, I’ll still have connections to the world of stock show. The Hereford heifer I bought this year might not have won any prestigious awards, but now that her stock show days are behind her, she is ready to become what she was meant to be, just a good cow.
That’s one of the reasons my family fell in love with her.
She might not be the showiest heifer, but we see a bigger future in her than bringing her to shows.
She is going to be a great cow and hopefully give us some good-looking calves to maybe sell for stock show.
She’s got a very bright future ahead of her and I’m so thankful for the experiences and lessons she’s taught me. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her and I.