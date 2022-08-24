 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northeast Nebraska’s drought continues

rewinkel 0812 web.jpg

Kurt Rewinkel and his associate, Teddy, head out to check pivots. 

 Submitted photo

Our drought in northeast Nebraska continues. Seems like we now live in the desert. Have not received 1.5 inch of precipitation since July 1. It's keeping Teddy (my canine associate) and me very busy checking pivots.

Lots of repairs are needed with the irrigation season starting so early. Humidity has allowed our dryland crops to try to hang on, but time is running out. We received two-tenths of an inch on Saturday. Been dry so long that it didn't get wet enough to notice it was a rain event, and few people even checked their rain gauges.

Our corn got in after beans in the last half of May and might be reason that it's still alive. Early corn here is being chopped. Heard an adjuster appraisal for silage only found one ear in the sample.

Fairies are reaching out for irrigated crops as dryland not providing any nutrition or tonnage.

We put fungicide on some irrigated beans through pivot injection, but plan now to skip the fungicide on dryland beans as prospects for decent yields aren't there.

People are also reading…

So far grasshoppers have stayed in the ditches and field perimeters.

We'll watch for insects to make sure they don't eat the leaves.

In the fields where the pivots are working well enough to keep soil moisture profile wet, we’ve started tissue sampling. 

This year, our objective is to try to maintain decent to average yields, and not try as many nutritional enhancements due to costs and irrigation scheduling. Just too many challenges to address, so playing "defense" and protecting what we can for yield.

Continuing to pray for rain, and doing the things that are within my control to care for the crops.

Stay safe out there, and in a year of struggles, remember the blessings that we receive.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ringworm in cats can spread to owners, other pets

Ringworm in cats can spread to owners, other pets

It’s happened to many of us: you find a cute farm kitten and once you’ve tamed the beast, you get to cuddling on your new precious kitten. A week later, you end up with circular bumps on your skin. 

Amateur baseball

Amateur baseball

I tell people I never played baseball as a kid, but of course that’s not completely true.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News