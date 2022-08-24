Northeast Nebraska’s drought continues

Our drought in northeast Nebraska continues. Seems like we now live in the desert. Have not received 1.5 inch of precipitation since July 1. It's keeping Teddy (my canine associate) and me very busy checking pivots.
Lots of repairs are needed with the irrigation season starting so early. Humidity has allowed our dryland crops to try to hang on, but time is running out. We received two-tenths of an inch on Saturday. Been dry so long that it didn't get wet enough to notice it was a rain event, and few people even checked their rain gauges.
Our corn got in after beans in the last half of May and might be reason that it's still alive. Early corn here is being chopped. Heard an adjuster appraisal for silage only found one ear in the sample.
Fairies are reaching out for irrigated crops as dryland not providing any nutrition or tonnage.
We put fungicide on some irrigated beans through pivot injection, but plan now to skip the fungicide on dryland beans as prospects for decent yields aren't there.
So far grasshoppers have stayed in the ditches and field perimeters.
We'll watch for insects to make sure they don't eat the leaves.
In the fields where the pivots are working well enough to keep soil moisture profile wet, we’ve started tissue sampling.
This year, our objective is to try to maintain decent to average yields, and not try as many nutritional enhancements due to costs and irrigation scheduling. Just too many challenges to address, so playing "defense" and protecting what we can for yield.
Continuing to pray for rain, and doing the things that are within my control to care for the crops.
Stay safe out there, and in a year of struggles, remember the blessings that we receive.