 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Not sad to see the season go

Gabby Fink

Gabby Fink is the first Tri-State Neighbor youth crop watcher. She’ll report from her Plankinton, South Dakota family farm where the Finks raise black baldies, hay and soybeans.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Melisa Goss

As we recap the 2022 crop season, I’m sure lots of us in the Midwest would agree when I say that we’re glad to see it go.

This summer was insanely dry and it didn’t offer much mercy.

From deer chowing down on our corn crop, to fires burning ground a little too close to home, we are more than happy to open the door for this year’s crop season to head out.

Compared to previous growing seasons this was a very tough year and one that we’d like to forget. Although it might be hard to forget, all we can do is hope for more precipitation next year and hopefully we learned a few things along the way.

I’m happy that I got to share my family farm’s 2022 crop season with all of you. I’m very grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given and I hope I get the pleasure of reporting on Fink Farms progress next year.

People are also reading…

Hopefully I’ll have more to report than just dry weather conditions next growing season.

As we look towards the future, we’re ready for the calving season to commence within the next couple months. I’m very excited for my heifer to have her first calf this winter and to hopefully get some roots growing into the show calf selling business.

My sister has her hands full already for this summer with two Simmental show steers and now one Hereford show steer.

I’ll hopefully get the opportunity to show the Hereford a little this summer in some open class shows.

And maybe, if I’m feeling generous, I’ll help her with some of the chores.

Again, I’m so thankful to have been able to share my family farm’s 2022 crop season story with all of you. I hope everyone survived the season and is gearing up for the upcoming season.

I’d like to thank everyone for their support while writing these reports. I hope everyone has a safe and fun holiday season!

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The billions of benefits from E15

The billions of benefits from E15

A recent study showed with year-round E15 sales, drivers would save $20 billion dollars while putting some $36 billion in the pockets of American households. 

Thankful for family and perfect pie

Thankful for family and perfect pie

I have read hundreds of quotes about Thanksgiving, but I’ve never seen one that tells how to remain thankful when the kitchen sink backs up du…

Falling into agriculture

Falling into agriculture

Take a tour of fall agriculture. The most popular turkey, for example, is the broad-breasted white, commonly seen in Thanksgiving meals because of its ability to produce more breast and thigh meat.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News