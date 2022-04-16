A familiar walk in the woods

Sometimes I walk the trail next to the bed, especially when it’s time to check out the wild raspberries. After several wet years, there’s three thick patches of canes. But now drought seems likely, and I wonder if these patches will manage more than a few sour handfuls this year.

I turn around by circling another enormous, though less ancient, Ponderosa pine. A short distance away lies what was once a deer, now merely a patch of fur in the grass. Of course, Foxy has to stick her nose in it and chew on what is just a hank of hair. Nothing of interest, I tell her impatiently, but Foxy disagrees.

Deer remains, whatever their state, always cause me to glance around the woods and up into the rocks. I know it’s silly -- or dumb, if you ask my husband. But a few years back, a female mountain lion with two mostly grown cubs added our yard area to their rounds for a few months, so shouldn’t I at least survey the scene?

I’m always a bit relieved to see the fence that marks our property line. Foxy plods along behind me, as we add to our step count by twice circling the big field. Then we’re done, so Foxy stops for a drink from the creek and I scan the pool for trout.

Crossing back to civilization, I check out the greenhouse, fetch any eggs left in the chicken coop and head on up to the house. Sometimes I wonder if my walk might be a little monotonous, but after I take it, it doesn’t seem to be.

Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine. Reach her at laura.tonkyn@gmail.com.

