A Mary wannabe in a Martha life

We have been hosting one or more houseguests solidly from early June through early August, and I’m now ready to sign up for a one-woman vacation somewhere.
I feel guilty saying that. Extremely guilty. As in “I’m a bad person for saying that” guilty. I like visitors. I love spending time with friends and family. I especially like that one son is spending the better part of the summer with us, and another has been here for over a week. I would hate for any of our guests to read this and feel unwelcome, because that’s truly not the way it is.
I love the guests. I hate the work I make for myself. Despite my efforts to the contrary, I’m a Martha when I want to be a Mary.
You know the story. In the gospel of Luke, Martha is trying to get a meal on the table, keep the pantry stocked with snacks, get fresh sheets on the beds, make sure everyone has water bottles and sunscreen and bug spray, keep the garden watered and the animals fed, and plan a tour itinerary for out-of-town disciples (she wants to show them the best of Bethany, after all).
Meanwhile, Mary is relaxing at Jesus’ feet. And Jesus has the audacity to say, in short: “Martha, you are worried and upset about many things, but Mary has chosen what is better.”
Well. OK. I can agree that Mary had chosen the better part. But realistically, what were the disciples going to do when it was time for dinner? I don’t believe fast-food joints had been built yet. If Jesus could use five loaves and two fish to feed more than 5,000 people, couldn’t he have offered burgers and watermelon to give Martha a break? I don’t see that miracle anywhere in this story.
I don’t mean to be sacrilegious. To be fair, Jesus blesses the sisters with a whopper of a miracle later on, resurrecting their brother Lazarus.
I’ve heard lots of good exegesis on the Mary-and-Martha story. But I tend to forget those lessons and all I think is: “Poor Martha.”
Again, to be fair, my husband and our guests pitch in. Kirk is a great tour-guide-chauffeur, and he loves to fix pancakes. One son whips up a tasty batch of Hamburger Helper and the other is a whiz at vegetarian drunken noodles. Other guests empty the dishwasher and change the bedding.
But you know how it is. There is still planning. Shopping. Cooking. Cleaning. Laundry. And that’s on top of the regular responsibilities – whether that’s fieldwork, animals that require daily attention, yardwork, a desk job, equipment that breaks down, small children who need care, or elderly family members who need help. Not to mention an attempt at self-care, such as sleep and exercise.
It never ends. Plus, summer is so short, and I want to enjoy it before South Dakota brings on another winter.
I heard once in a sermon that B.U.S.Y. stands for Buried Under Satan’s Yoke. I get it. I agree with it. Being busy is terrible for my spirit. (If you have succeeded in throwing off that yoke while still achieving what needs to get done, I’d like to hear from you.)
One son said the other day that the French really know how to enjoy food and relax in each other’s company. Another houseguest piped up and said that’s not just a French thing; it’s a European thing. I think they are both right.
One morning at the German home of our friends Reinhard and Uschi, we came downstairs to a beautifully laid-out breakfast of fresh hard rolls and jam, sausage and cheese, coffee and cream, fruit and yogurt. It was served on delicate dishes and a tablecloth plus placemats, and there was a vase of fresh flowers on the table. They made us feel like royalty.
By contrast, the coffeepot at our house is on, and guests help themselves to doughnuts or toast on the counter plus fruit, eggs and milk in the fridge, or oatmeal in the pantry. No one goes hungry, but I also doubt they feel like royalty.
Uschi and Reinhard made it look so easy. But I know it’s not. That beautiful breakfast took planning and preparation, and I assume they sacrificed something else out of their day or their week to get it done.
If I could figure out where to cut back, I’d do it. There are still a couple of good months of summer left. Even with more guests on the way, I wonder if it is possible to shrug off Martha’s skin long enough to be Mary for a while.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.