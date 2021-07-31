A Mary wannabe in a Martha life

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have been hosting one or more houseguests solidly from early June through early August, and I’m now ready to sign up for a one-woman vacation somewhere.

I feel guilty saying that. Extremely guilty. As in “I’m a bad person for saying that” guilty. I like visitors. I love spending time with friends and family. I especially like that one son is spending the better part of the summer with us, and another has been here for over a week. I would hate for any of our guests to read this and feel unwelcome, because that’s truly not the way it is.

I love the guests. I hate the work I make for myself. Despite my efforts to the contrary, I’m a Martha when I want to be a Mary.

You know the story. In the gospel of Luke, Martha is trying to get a meal on the table, keep the pantry stocked with snacks, get fresh sheets on the beds, make sure everyone has water bottles and sunscreen and bug spray, keep the garden watered and the animals fed, and plan a tour itinerary for out-of-town disciples (she wants to show them the best of Bethany, after all).

Meanwhile, Mary is relaxing at Jesus’ feet. And Jesus has the audacity to say, in short: “Martha, you are worried and upset about many things, but Mary has chosen what is better.”

Well. OK. I can agree that Mary had chosen the better part. But realistically, what were the disciples going to do when it was time for dinner? I don’t believe fast-food joints had been built yet. If Jesus could use five loaves and two fish to feed more than 5,000 people, couldn’t he have offered burgers and watermelon to give Martha a break? I don’t see that miracle anywhere in this story.