Bill Jacobs had a way with the kinds of words that get shared and forwarded on social media – those quips that make you stop scrolling for a moment and enjoy a good chuckle.
But Bill didn’t use a smartphone. He grabbed attention for his plumbing business the old-fashioned way: in newsprint, before email and Facebook became household words.
• This is a FREE TICKET. It’s not for anything - it’s just free. Jacobs Plumbing & Heating
• Why Go Elsewhere To Be Cheated? Call Me First! Jacobs Plumbing
• The Plumber May Be A Jerk, But He Really Needs Some Work! Call Bill Jacobs Plumbing
• Too Much Money? I’ll Help! Jacobs Plumbing
I remember Bill’s weekly visits to the office of the Reporter & Farmer in Webster to place advertisements for his plumbing business. He packed a lot of punch in his tiny newspaper ads, usually just one column wide by 2 or 3 inches deep. Someone once told his wife, Winnie, that they subscribed to the paper just to get Bill’s advertisements.
• Toilet Ill? Call Bill
• Our Motto: If I Don’t Get There Right Away, You Gave Me Bad Directions. Jacobs Plumbing & Heating
• Too Cold to Golf? Let’s Fix Your Plumbing! Jacobs Plumbing
• In God We Trust. All Others Pay Cash. Jacobs Plumbing.
• Brush After Every Flush!
• Drinking and Driving on New Year’s Eve? Jacobs Plumbing Conveniently Located One Block From Day County Jail!
Born into a military family in California, Bill grew up all over the country. After serving with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam war, he married Winnie at Mitchell, and learned plumbing at Mitchell Vo-Tech, eventually settling in Webster.
• Dear Winnie … Happy Valentine’s Day, and Remember A Day With You Is Always Better Than A Day In The Sewer! Love, Bill
• I’m Not Handsome, But I’m Handy! Jacobs Plumbing & Heating
Bill died at age 49 of brain cancer in 2001. I recently mentioned to Winnie how we looked forward to his entertaining visits at the newspaper office each week. Always ready with a wisecrack, Bill often blessed us with a much-needed laugh in the middle of a stressful workday, sometimes composing “fake news” and “non-news” ads off-the-cuff while standing at the front desk of the newspaper office.
• Big Brown Bats Give Birth This Week! Jacobs Plumbing
• Moosehide Gathering ’98 This Week, Dawson City, Yukon Territory! Jacobs Plumbing
• Nothing Happens This Week! Jacobs Plumbing
• Whooping Cranes Migrate This Week! Jacobs Plumbing
After Bill died, a Day County woman gave Winnie a spiral notebook filled with clippings of Bill’s advertisements cut from the newspaper. The woman, a fan of Bill’s humor, had saved nearly all of his advertisements over the years, carefully pasting them onto the notebook’s lined pages. The homemade scrapbook includes clippings of news articles written about Bill when he was fighting his illness, a clipping announcing the Jacobs’ wedding anniversary, and a copy of his obituary.
Most of Bill’s ads offered a good chuckle while also promoting his business. Some, though, were nods to historical events or endearments publicly directed at his family.
• Get Up, Get Up, Get Out Of Bed! Subic Bay is Dead Ahead! Jacobs Plumbing.
• Happy 223rd Birthday, USMC. Jacobs Plumbing
• Celebrate Victoria Day! Jacobs Plumbing
• Japan Surrenders Ending WWII. Jacobs Plumbing
• Happy 21st, Bonnie! Love, Dad
Sometimes he offered his particular brand of advice.
• A Wise Man Never Plants More Garden Than His Wife Can Hoe. Jacobs Plumbing & Heating
• Attention Guys: To Keep Your Wife Happy, Lower Lid After Using the Stool. Jacobs Plumbing & Heating
• Eat, Drink and Be Merry, For Tomorrow You May Have To Call Jacobs Plumbing
Nowadays we scroll through a series of social media posts, the giggle from a moment ago rapidly forgotten. We almost never know the originator of the quip or photo that made us chuckle. In a world of transience, it’s heartwarming to know that someone thought enough of a small-town plumber’s words to believe they were worth saving.
• Day County Voters: After receiving thousands of calls to become a write-in candidate for President of the United States, I have decided to decline running for this office and remain Jacobs Plumbing & Heating
• FREE Sunshine & Blue Skies When You Call Jacobs Plumbing
• Remember To Hug Your Plumber Today! Jacobs Plumbing
• For The Road Less Traveled, Call Jacobs Plumbing and Heating
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.