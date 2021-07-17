Before social media, there was Bill the plumber

Bill Jacobs had a way with the kinds of words that get shared and forwarded on social media – those quips that make you stop scrolling for a moment and enjoy a good chuckle.

But Bill didn’t use a smartphone. He grabbed attention for his plumbing business the old-fashioned way: in newsprint, before email and Facebook became household words.

• This is a FREE TICKET. It’s not for anything - it’s just free. Jacobs Plumbing & Heating

• Why Go Elsewhere To Be Cheated? Call Me First! Jacobs Plumbing

• The Plumber May Be A Jerk, But He Really Needs Some Work! Call Bill Jacobs Plumbing

• Too Much Money? I’ll Help! Jacobs Plumbing

I remember Bill’s weekly visits to the office of the Reporter & Farmer in Webster to place advertisements for his plumbing business. He packed a lot of punch in his tiny newspaper ads, usually just one column wide by 2 or 3 inches deep. Someone once told his wife, Winnie, that they subscribed to the paper just to get Bill’s advertisements.

• Toilet Ill? Call Bill

• Our Motto: If I Don’t Get There Right Away, You Gave Me Bad Directions. Jacobs Plumbing & Heating

• Too Cold to Golf? Let’s Fix Your Plumbing! Jacobs Plumbing

• In God We Trust. All Others Pay Cash. Jacobs Plumbing.

• Brush After Every Flush!

• Drinking and Driving on New Year’s Eve? Jacobs Plumbing Conveniently Located One Block From Day County Jail!

Born into a military family in California, Bill grew up all over the country. After serving with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam war, he married Winnie at Mitchell, and learned plumbing at Mitchell Vo-Tech, eventually settling in Webster.