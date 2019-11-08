ISU Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Center are offering two programs – Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation – to help beef producers and cattle transporters in their daily operation. There are two upcoming in-person trainings in Northwest Iowa and these are the final in-person trainings for 2019.
Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is a national program providing cattle producers the latest information on best management practices for cattle production. Simultaneously, the consumer can be assured that the beef they consume is safe, nutritious and high quality and also raised with attention to animal and environmental stewardship.
The BQA training will be November 21 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County office in Sioux City. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register, please call the Woodbury office at 712-276-2157.
The Latest News is Beef Quality Assurance Transportation (BQAT). Several major packers have announced that beginning January 1, 2020 they will not accept cattle from any transporters who do not have their BQAT certification. Transporters include both farmer-feeders and commercial truckers who haul cattle directly to a packing plant. The BQAT program has several objectives: 1) to provide for transporter safety; 2) to deliver cattle in a timely manner; and 3) to provide the most comfortable transportation for the animals.
To become BQAT certified, a multi-state workshop will be held on Dec. 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Sioux Falls Regional Livestock near Worthing, SD. The training includes classroom presentations and trailer walk-through discussions. Pre-registration may be made with the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County Office at 712-737-4230. The fee to attend is $25 per person.
Not able to attend either workshop? Both BQA and BQAT certification are available on-line at no cost. Visit www.bqa.org/programs to learn more. For questions regarding BQA or BQAT, contact Beth Doran, ISU Extension and Outreach Beef Program Specialist, at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.