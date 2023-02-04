Biscuits and Gravy

Not saying I don’t enjoy a plateful, but my husband is the guiltier. I make my own biscuits, but it’s easy to buy a mix or a ready-to-bake product.

Sausage gravy: Fry one pound of hot sausage and keep the grease. The gravy begins with a white sauce, and you can find a basic recipe online. I make about 4 cups white sauce to one pound sausage.

I include buttermilk to taste when I measure the regular milk for the recipe, probably around ½ cup buttermilk with 3 ½ cups milk. Salt and pepper to taste, and then squirt in a little hot pepper sauce to taste.

After sauce has thickened, mix in sausage along with its grease for even more flavor. Split your biscuit(s) and heap on the sauce. My husband used to take a big batch of this to work, and “the guys” loved it.