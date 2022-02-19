In winter, a little water goes a long way

I was watering my garden the other day and, no, spring hasn’t arrived here in the Black Hills. But then again, neither has winter. And that is why I hauled several hoses out of storage and, on a 44-degree day in January, ran the sprinkler on the asparagus patch, then on to the strawberries buried under a leaf/pine needle mulch, then soaked the compost pile and finally sprayed down the entire garden patch.
The caragana bushes (also known as Siberian pea) and some small pine trees required filling all my large watering cans and hauling them in my wagon across the bumpy field that identifies as my lawn and pouring them all a big drink. I even sprayed the chicken coop yard as I figured the hen party was getting tired of pecking dust.
It’s good practice to water in winter, especially when drought is coming to the fore, as it has been since early last summer. This is the second time this winter we have watered the most important areas of our yard and garden, and most likely we should have done it another time or two. However, we did water extensively in the late fall and had one good wet snow that soaked in. Since then, we’ve had a few small dry snow events and a lot of wind that quickly dries out whatever smidgeon of moisture there is.
There are a few good rules to follow for winter watering. When a dry winter begins, watering once a month is good, but if it continues as recent forecasts for my region seem to suggest, twice a month is better.
Only water when the air temperature is above freezing and water as early in the day as possible. You want the water to have time to soak in before nighttime freezing, and it will do so even if the ground is mostly frozen. What you don’t want is standing water as the night approaches, because it can freeze and damage the bark of your trees/bushes or suffocate the grass. And, remember, leaving your lawn about 4 inches high at the final fall mowing will help protect plant roots.
Evergreen trees need more water than leaf-shedding trees. And any tree with shallow roots, such as the pines, spruces and junipers found in the Black Hills, need more water. If you have trees and bushes you planted within the last few years, you should water a foot or so from the trunk to about a foot beyond the branch extremities. You don’t want water to build up around the trunk of the plant.
The reason you water in winter is not so the plant can draw water up its stem but to prevent the roots from drying up in the cold parched ground. This also goes for bulbs you may have in your flower garden.
If winter watering isn’t possible, making sure to mulch your perennials, whether vegetable or floral, is of great benefit. Mulch retains moisture, and as it breaks down, provides nutrients that give the plant an extra boost in the spring.
Along with watering outside, I watered the big bins of dirt in my greenhouse and will work to keep them damp-ish throughout February and into March. If it continues to be mostly warm-ish, I’ll start some early cool-weather vegetables sometime in March and see what happens. Of course, living in South Dakota, it will most likely immediately plunge to -10 degrees or worse. But that’s alright – us gardeners gotta garden.
The farm forecast my husband usually watches early on Sundays says the warm, dry winter looks to continue until at least mid-February, so we will likely be dragging the hoses out again. We’ll water the important stuff and my so-called lawn will have to fend for itself. And since it is extremely diverse, with every type of grass and weed that has wandered in over many years having found its niche, I’m pretty hopeful it will survive.
It’s a little disconcerting to be so dry again after quite a few wet, and even overly-wet, years. But in the 40 years I’ve lived here, there have been a number of droughts and we are, unfortunately, due for another bout. It would be fine with me if the weather gods decided to make a U-turn and bring us lots of spring storms loaded with moisture. I’ll hope that happens, but over the next little while, I’ll be updating my plans for managing during drought.
Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine. Reach her at laura.tonkyn@gmail.com.