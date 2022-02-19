In winter, a little water goes a long way

I was watering my garden the other day and, no, spring hasn’t arrived here in the Black Hills. But then again, neither has winter. And that is why I hauled several hoses out of storage and, on a 44-degree day in January, ran the sprinkler on the asparagus patch, then on to the strawberries buried under a leaf/pine needle mulch, then soaked the compost pile and finally sprayed down the entire garden patch.

The caragana bushes (also known as Siberian pea) and some small pine trees required filling all my large watering cans and hauling them in my wagon across the bumpy field that identifies as my lawn and pouring them all a big drink. I even sprayed the chicken coop yard as I figured the hen party was getting tired of pecking dust.

It’s good practice to water in winter, especially when drought is coming to the fore, as it has been since early last summer. This is the second time this winter we have watered the most important areas of our yard and garden, and most likely we should have done it another time or two. However, we did water extensively in the late fall and had one good wet snow that soaked in. Since then, we’ve had a few small dry snow events and a lot of wind that quickly dries out whatever smidgeon of moisture there is.

There are a few good rules to follow for winter watering. When a dry winter begins, watering once a month is good, but if it continues as recent forecasts for my region seem to suggest, twice a month is better.