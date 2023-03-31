It’s almost April – when even South Dakotans can begin to anticipate spring weather. Of course, here in the Black Hills, that generally means another 6-8 weeks of fretful endurance before spring renounces its ambiguous, and frankly, misleading behavior and firmly establishes itself.

Yet even during the month of March, inklings of spring begin to slowly emerge through the hard frozen, snow-covered landscapes.

The other day, after driving back from town, I gave my husband the happy news: “I saw a calf with those cows at the bottom of Schmidt’s Hill.” It’s a sight that lifts my heart every year as the cycle of life begins again. In another week, there will be three or four calves, then half a dozen, and finally a full complement of mama cows and their babies.

I also came upon one of the very earliest signs of spring on a recent walk through the woods. I noticed some ground moss, musty brown all winter, freshly bright and green in the nooks and crannies now brightened by the strengthening sun. It was pretty hit and miss, but another encouraging sign that winter is losing its grip.

As I continued my walk, I sniffed the air hoping to catch the smell of the awakening forest. No, it’s still too early for that, but soon that unique aroma will creep through the woods as the earth thaws and the silent growing begins. Then one day, just like the newborn calf, the first pasque flower will poke its head up from the still dormant soil. Another week or so, they will be covering the small sunny slopes tucked in amidst the pines.

My husband reports that the cranes are flying north overhead. Why so early, I always wonder. Surely winter is in command further north, just as it is here. But the cranes must know something, since they survive despite my misgivings.

Yet, winter’s grip remains firm. What are rainstorms in town continue to be snowstorms in the Hills. I walk among the bushes and shrubs in our yard to check out the leaf buds. They look a little bigger, but they are closed up tight. But it can’t be too long before there is a glimmer of green along the bare branches. A few warm days, and the green starts to form into tiny leaves. But then comes a strong cold front with temperatures down to 12 degrees. It’s disheartening, but most years Mother Nature pulls through.

Ever so slowly, the days continue to lengthen and warm, and then comes the time when I look out the window and discover that the heron has returned. His great wings take him slowly up the creek until he passes out of sight among the trees. A little later, he flies back above the field and into the woods. Again, my heart feels light and relieved. The great bird has survived another migration and arrived back to his home in the Hills.

The juncos, chickadees, nuthatches and various other drab species that have survived the winter in fine style with the help of our birdfeeder are probably not particularly joyful to see their brighter relations – robins, bluebirds, swallows, mallards, finches, larks, warblers and more – flying in and settling down. But I am. The uninspiring cheeps and chirps of wintertime are replaced by the musical trills and warbles of spring, as the territorial battles and nest building chores begin.

Out in the garden mud, the Egyptian onions and chives show the first hints of green amongst the brown, crumpled and soggy mass of last year’s dead foliage. Of course, the earliest weeds are coming up even more quickly, but I’m happy to see even these pests coming back to life.

In the house, I’m transplanting my late February plantings of lettuce, cabbages, chard, kale and kohrabi from the seed trays into small pots. Daytime temperatures in the greenhouse are holding steady in the 50s and even 60s, and the soil in my large bins has completely defrosted.

Spring is here and another year of growing, with its triumphs and travails, is about to begin.