All Natural Beef

It’s true that my steer is all-natural
I’ve dispensed with all vaccines and drugs
Not one pesticide is poured on his hide
He’d be lonesome without all the bugs!
***
The lice are his own peanut gallery
The ticks and the heel flies too.
He scratches all day while they nibble away
But it does give him something to do.
***
I’ve no use for antibiotics.
For those drenches and potions and pills.
He’s had a rough time, but now doin’ fine.
Though he’s pore as an ol’ whippoorwill.
***
He’s had rickets and double pneumonia.
He’s a veteran of all that I’ve learned.
Coccidiosis, Leptospirosis,
And the scours are waiting their turn.
***
So you see all you slavers of science
Who depend on hi tech for it all.
My steer is alive, weighs three twenty-five
But, he only turned seven last fall!
Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.