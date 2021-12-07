 Skip to main content
All Natural Beef
ON THE EDGE OF COMMON SENSE

All Natural Beef

Baxter Black

Baxter Black

It’s true that my steer is all-natural

I’ve dispensed with all vaccines and drugs

Not one pesticide is poured on his hide

He’d be lonesome without all the bugs!

***

The lice are his own peanut gallery

The ticks and the heel flies too.

He scratches all day while they nibble away

But it does give him something to do.

***

I’ve no use for antibiotics.

For those drenches and potions and pills.

He’s had a rough time, but now doin’ fine.

Though he’s pore as an ol’ whippoorwill.

***

He’s had rickets and double pneumonia.

He’s a veteran of all that I’ve learned.

Coccidiosis, Leptospirosis,

And the scours are waiting their turn.

***

So you see all you slavers of science

Who depend on hi tech for it all.

My steer is alive, weighs three twenty-five

But, he only turned seven last fall!

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Tags

