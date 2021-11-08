"Twas a matchup made in Elko for the cowboys in the know

Called the Rough and Ready Knock Down Finals All Ranch Rodeo.

Now the Texans entered up a team they thought could never lose

When they bet their reps against the Jordan Valley Buckaroos.

***

You could tell from where they hailed if you put 'em up for bids,

All the buckaroos wore fancy scarves and Amish lookin' lids

While the Texans wore their jackets for the brush down in the draws

And them twenty dollar roll-yer-own, cheap Guatemalan straws.

***

It was Blucher versus Leddy, it was leggin's versus chinks

It was rye versus tequila, it was leppies versus dinks,

It was sagebrush versus cactus, it was ear tick versus fly,

It was Poco Bueno versus sloggers raised on alkali.

***

The Texans took an early lead, at ropin' showed their stuff,

But the buckin' horse fandango showed the buckaroos were tough.

They branded in a dead heat, but in deference to the crowd

Each side was harshly penalized for cussin' so dang loud.

***

So the teams were standin' even when the final contest came,

UNTAMED UNGULATE EXTRACTION, wild cow milkin', by name.

They loosed the beasts together, left their calves to bawl and mill

And the two teams fell upon 'em like hyenas on a kill.

***