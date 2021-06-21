Animal Bonding

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today there is an increased recognition of the bonding process between man and animals. Pets are now referred to in politically correct circles as companion animals. Companion. By definition; an associate, a comrade. It's not a bad choice of words in a world where families get fractionated, children leave home, neighbors don't know each other and people get lonely. A pet can be a good companion.

Of course, when the word "bonding" is used, they are almost always speaking of the bonding between humans and dogs or cats. Wait - maybe not cats. I'm not sure one can bond with a cat.

But, be that as it may, they are never referring to livestock people and the animals in their care. Livestock bonding does occur infrequently in fiction. Babe, the sheepherding pig, bonded with Farmer Hoggett. Mary had her little lamb. Colonel Sanders - well, that might be a bad example.

I contend that in real life, there is a bonding between stockmen and their creatures. I have got a lot of miles out of pickin' on cowmen who keep an old cow "one more year".

As a vet I have stood at the squeeze chute every fall as the cows are worked. My job is to give the cow a quick "going over" for physical fitness and do a pregnancy examination.

Typical deal; this ol' mama comes stumbling in the chute at the speed of a sloth on Valium. The head gate clangs shut, never touches the cow. Run a stick down her side, sounds like a prod pole across a picket fence. Her tail head is stickin' up like a shark's fin, she's draggin' one tit on the ground. I'm thinkin' to myself, 'is there any point in putting on a plastic sleeve and torturing this poor beast anymore?'